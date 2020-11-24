Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
But I have heard from Black friends and family members who say they don’t want to take a coronavirus vaccine. Some have misgivings about whether a vaccine produced so fast would be safe; others say they don’t trust pharmaceutical companies to be transparent about risks. They aren’t alone. A September survey by the nonprofit COVID Collaborative found that fewer than half of Black people said they would definitely or probably take a vaccine made available at no charge. Just 14 percent said they trusted it would be safe. A Pew Research Center poll, also from September, illuminated the stark difference in attitudes by race: It found that 32 percent of Black adults would definitely or probably take a vaccine when available, compared with 52 percent of Whites and 56 percent of Hispanics
Comments
Suspicion of the medial profession has a basis in hitory
Actual bias continues toady
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/11/24/health-care-system-has-failed-black-americans-no-wonder-many-are-hesitant-about-vaccine/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 8:54pm
There is distrust of the medical establishment in communities that got experimented on during the 20th century. There is a book called Medical Apartheid that details in full medical experimentation on African Americans. There's also a recent book called Asperger's Children that points the dots between the diagnosing of young children in the 1990s and 2000s right back to the Nazi regime. The distrust is there and people who act like people who have that distrust are insane are really just reinforcing the idea that there's a medical establishment that is poised to categorize people as defective.
by Orion on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:57pm
Thanks
I'm familiar with the book. As the article notes the memory of the Tuskeegee experiment remains today
Multiple recent studies show Blacks receive inferior healthcare even after correcting for income and insurance
Black pregnancy mortality is higher
Serena Williams and Beyoncé both had postpartum complications that were initially ignored by their physicians
The American Medical Association has realized structural racism as a health risk.
Black medical associations and medical schools are participating in vaccine trials to encourage greater community participation
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:11pm
The Black Lives Matter movement also has taken on monuments to eugenicists out here in California. That's something Jewish groups were able to do in Europe but took a little longer here.
by Orion on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:49pm
The so-called father of gynecology in the United States had no problem experimenting on slaves.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:56pm
Exactly. Planned Parenthood also has a less than stellar origin. Eugenics was serious stuff.
by Orion on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 1:42am
Apparently the competition for the Darwin Awards is going to be particularly fierce in 2021. Keep us updated.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 11:50am
More than usual? By what standard?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 11:59am
I get what he's saying there and agree wholeheartedly with the sentiment. Makes me think of a phrase Spiro Agnew used which wasn't accurate at the time for the reason he was using it but applies: nattering nabobs of negativism. Is why I complained a while back about how certain news gathering methods and approaches can be used to paint a depressing fearful picture that isn't real. i.e. look at how awful things are for this particular community over and over and over and over in so many ways, surely they will get worse, be afraid, be very afraid, we are all afraid, everything is so awful here's the umpteenth example of how bad it can get, only doom ahead, woe is us, get outraged. A little ridicule of that now and then can break the spell. It's actually a quite racist spell, in this case. I.E. all black people are afraid of vaccines. And you show it to the homey black neighbor and they go: say what?huh? puhleez, ancient history!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 1:22pm
Blacks not taking the vaccine because of the very real medical horrors of the past would be in way similar to women looking at the eugenic past of Planned Parenthood and deciding they'd rather use a coat hanger. Yeah, that's a more extreme example but still.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 1:32pm
How about this other angle to question how warped this perspective is for current times: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been "afraid of vaccines" very vocally for decades now. And if anyone in our society has privilege, it's someone with that last name. Don't have stats to prove it, but I'd be willing to bet that the anti-vaxxer crowd of people of all colors with college+ education are going to be a much bigger problem here than "blacks", whatever "blacks" means.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 2:00pm
Yes, for me Kennedy and his college+ followers are a mystery. When I first read about Wakefield I leaned towards believing him. He's a doctor and a medical researcher and it's not uncommon to find dangerous side effects from chemicals. I considered it likely to be true. But when the peer reviews of his work came out they didn't just find flaws in his methodology. He actively manipulated the data and lied. It wasn't just poorly done research it was an active fraud. The peer review is always the most important part of research. I rejected Wakefield and everything he claimed right then and I don't get why everyone with a college level of science didn't, hell why any decent high school level of science knowledge didn't reject the whole story line. Then because of the persistence of the nonsense several studies were done to specifically try to find a link between vaccines and autism and none where found. And still these college+ educated people clung to the widely discredited theory.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 2:23pm
I think I just skimmed past the whole point the thread, maybe got sidetracked by level of comments - please ignore my question.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:53pm
Questions arise about the AstroZeneca vaccine
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/25/business/coronavirus-vaccine-astrazeneca-oxford.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:07pm
The above is great info and I appreciate the sharing of it.
But seriously on your other comment-"lol". I just feel I must say that personally find it quite racist and offensive to ask a question like "Will blacks take the COVID vaccine?"
Are you including when you ask that question Barack & Michelle Obama, my niece with an MBA and her 1 yr. old baby boy, my sister-in-law (who works with Covid patients in L.A.! and who has an injured ankle right now from helping to move a 300 lb. one who later died?) And my dear artist friend who taught Ivy League courses and travelled the world? You think they are that stupid? They are to be included with people with black skin who still fear the Jim Crow south?
The Attiah piece is racist enough, and you pile on. Depicting all blacks as dumb hapless victims. Bad enough all poor on Medicaid are treated as stupid. You have to make it racist too. It's tough for anyone in this country to get decent health care! We have a lousy overloaded system! It's extra tough on Medicaid getting decent health care, you really have to have extra smarts to get good providers instead of quacks, since the reimbursement is so low. There's tons of doctor-caused illness of many kinds. This is not just about race.
Yes, people need to worry about the quality of the vaccines, all people need to spend as much time on the lousy health care we get as best they can. We do have a terrible medical industrial complex and we all need to worry about it.
Unlike you, though, I am willing to tolerate talking to someone who is quite racist. At the same time, I'm getting real tired of tolerating a lot of the racist stuff you post without speaking up about it, because it's offensive to me and mine.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:37pm
AA, the link included data from two polls of the Black community about the willingness to take the vaccine.
Black healthcare officials are working to combat the skepticism
The differences in how physicians treat Black patients is acknowledged by recent studies.
Talking to the triumvirate is an exercise in futility
I don't care what any of you think
I receive encouragement from organizations like the American Medical Association that recognize structural racism.
I will leave you to continue the conversation among yourselves.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:48pm
"Talking to the triumvirate"
If by chance three of us agree it's a triumvirate. And we know if it's just PP it's a dictatorship. But what is it when 2 agree and 1 disagrees? And if the one isn't PP what is it? Inquiring minds want a clear hierarchy of the way the ruling class works here.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:33pm
It's just an excuse when he's called out on what his routine is really about. Can't take the cognitive dissonance when his (imaginary) tribe is challenged.
If he can't handle three people challenging him he certainly couldn't handle a graduate school seminar.
I don't always have the time or desire to challenge, but as I said before, it can get insidious reading him all the time, one starts to go along with his stereotypes and agendas. The only way to right oneself after spending too much time reading his stuff or even arguing about it is to go talk to any other black person and find out it's most bullshit you are buying into. And sometimes the racism of what he posts just gets to me as too much.
ALL JUST MHO, THIS ONE PERSON, NOT PART OF ANY TRIUMVIRATE.I in no way know what oceankat and Peracles are going to say on any one thing or another.
I give a lot of credit to oceankat especially in being able to put aside his own politics (which are rightfully private but I suspect to the left of me) to honestly try to help others with different politics analyze things together. It shouldn't really matter what your politics are to try to figure out the truth of what's going on as a communal project.
I challenge everyone reading to post more content on this site so there is VARIETY. But I am not going to beg people; it's not my site. I post what I post because I like to read news over time and analyze over time and my Twitter is professional so I don't want to clutter it with regular news and politics and don't want people to know my leanings. I honestly wouldn't care that much if anyone was looking at it, it's a great place to collate and collect news, Michael keeps it working well.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 8:11pm
That term you use, "the black community", that is a racist term, it presumes all people with black skin live segregated together or at least all think alike and have each other's back, don't trust people with other skin colors.
Why not just say what you really mean: blacks that live in segregated inner cities or ghetto and can't afford to travel much outside of that bubble?
Cause see, all my relatives and friends with black skin live lives integrated with people of other colors. Strange that in mixing with others, while they still suffer some racism from racists (like you, for example, who presumes they belong in this one culturally segregated "black community" because they have the same skin color) they don't seem to feel they have as much trouble achieving goals in life.
And as none of them live in segregated poor communities, they have lots of input and support on how to navigate our sucky health care system (full of doctors that make all kinds of faulty judgments about patients because they do not have time to get to know them and their history) and hopefully (cross fingers, it's still always iffy) can game it to their benefit. And as none are on Medicaid and all are insured, they have more opportunity to do that gaming than your average poor person does whether black in the segregated inner city with lousy hospitals or in a poor white in a rural town in West Virginia with the closest hospital hundreds of miles away.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:39pm