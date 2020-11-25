Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda https://t.co/JHwurfTM54— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020
Oh boy! Or as Jolly Roger used to say: "precious blood of sweet baby jesus!" Not The Onion; freebie access to Bloomberg report via MSN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Trump Plans to Attend Republican Election Hearing With Giuliani https://t.co/Cnoxm3oSKq— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 25, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
BURN IT DOWN: The group becomes the latest in a growing list of Trump backers who are encouraging people to either not vote in the runoffs or write in the president’s name.
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
New Biden/Harris website
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday shared a tweet showing off a new website for his transition effort.
And his supporters are excited by just three letters in the URL: .gov.
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Uniter
Treasury Pick Janet Yellen: “We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank.”
On her last day at the Fed, she sanctioned Wells Fargo for “widespread consumer abuses,” including “3.5 million fake customer accounts.”
via @cnn https://t.co/A61HbOEpDR
Comments
Totally agree with Senior's point here and have said it more than once on this forum, in this particular case and at this particular time, it's a massive feature, not at all a bug.
I didn't realize how much so during the primaries at all, it was just: he's a centrist, he'll be fine. Other people would complain they don't like him at all, bring up examples of big bloopers in the past, how he sold out this for that, clueless about this or that, and I would find myself thinking: ok, maybe they're right, he'd make a lousy candidate.
But then I saw what he was doing when he really started to get some steam and more and more every day I started to see it: whoa this guy is perfect because he's been there and done that, learned from all those mistakes, plus knowing he's going to meet his maker soon and is a believer in god, has left behind most reasons that can influence younger men to do morally questionably things. The only influence left at his age is legacy concerns. Where undue influence would be because of narcissism or perhaps something like a family business that you wanted to benefit your heirs. If you know anything about his life, he doesn't have those issues, just the opposite.
Throw in that he was an active V.P. for 8 years, knows exactly what the job entails, knows the White House, knows the mistakes Obama made, can call on his Dem predecessors for advice, knows nearly everyone in the Senate personally and knows up down and sideways how Congress works.
If you look at the presidency like I do as a purely executive position and don't expect activism from it (like I think other people do, very unrealistically), he's like a god sent perfect candidate for the job!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 1:42pm
"don't expect activism from it (like I think other people do, very unrealistically"
At this point liberals who are still pushing for extraordinary legislation are very unrealistic even if both democratic senators win in the Georgia run off. As imo are you in expecting bipartisan legislation. But the presidency can be an activist position. Roosevelt was and he's not ancient history imo and on the right Reagan was an activist president. Even Johnson was reported to be very aggressive in pushing his agenda even with his own caucus. Significantly more aggressive than later presidents. Obama with his large majority of house democrats and 60 democratic senators could have been a game changing president quite easily if he wanted to be.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 2:11pm
It *is* a major problem that how candidates campaign is completely unrelated to their skills at governing. Biden was largely saved campaigning. Next election will be back to the awful normal.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:51pm
TRUE! He was made for this kind of campaign, might have easily failed another kind.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:33pm
He lost twice & was losing this one til Clyburn made a backroom deal.
I'm fine with it - the party needed an intervention before it committed sappuko
(don't try this at home, kids - those Ginsu knives are sharp!!!)
and it was likely the kind of deal Biden was most comfortable.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:36pm