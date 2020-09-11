Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
We’ve got important work to do in Georgia, but rest up today. We need you fully energized.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
In the meantime:
Follow @ossoff &
Follow @ReverendWarnock
more after the jump
Get ready. https://t.co/jchiTwUABe— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
and then they retweeted this thread:
We can make the next 4 years the most productive for Civil and Voting Rights since 1964-65.— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2020
But only if we win the Senate.
followed by this
Is Georgia on your mind? It’s on ours too.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
Donate here and help fund our fight to take power away from Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/gwooi9TsNW
Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda https://t.co/JHwurfTM54— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020
Oh boy! Or as Jolly Roger used to say: "precious blood of sweet baby jesus!" Not The Onion; freebie access to Bloomberg report via MSN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Trump Plans to Attend Republican Election Hearing With Giuliani https://t.co/Cnoxm3oSKq— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 25, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
BURN IT DOWN: The group becomes the latest in a growing list of Trump backers who are encouraging people to either not vote in the runoffs or write in the president’s name.
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
New Biden/Harris website
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday shared a tweet showing off a new website for his transition effort.
And his supporters are excited by just three letters in the URL: .gov.
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Uniter
Treasury Pick Janet Yellen: “We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank.”
On her last day at the Fed, she sanctioned Wells Fargo for “widespread consumer abuses,” including “3.5 million fake customer accounts.”
via @cnn https://t.co/A61HbOEpDR
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I have seen a lot of mocking of the Lincoln Project on Colbert Report.
by Orion on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 9:28pm
Sometimes . . . @orion
You just have to hold your nose.
Two ideologies can defeat a common opponent.
Use 'em ... then lose 'em.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:20pm
Starting a second project > Trump's election lawyers & their clients
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:20am
Here they are targeting Jones Day employees with links to Linked In! Rough stuff:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:50am
looks like they got into Twitter trouble for activities related to the above
Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys
ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR
By Rachel Olding , Breaking News Editor & Adam Rawnsley @ DailyBeast.com,Updated Nov. 10, 2020 6:01PM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2020 3:24PM ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:34am
The already put up images of participants who sent in screenshots of their harrassment of Days Jones on Linked In:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:55am
More
retweeted this:
@'ed Donald Trump this:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42am
And there seems to be a third project of identifying who is helping the transition and shaming others who aren't?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:47am
Back to the Georgia Senate race:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:52am
Isn't he the one who fucked Stacy Abrams? ballot-wise. Even his mother wouldn't fuck him literally. Oh wait, is that too Southern for this venue?)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:19am
something viral going on that's not Covid
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:31pm
Interesting calling out of Senator Cornyn as an idiot:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:47pm
Note: putting her Twitter address in above tweet means she gets a notification of it and every retweet of it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:56pm
Sigh. The stupidity...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:18am
currently pinned at top of page:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:39pm
doing a very serious hit on Jvanka with a twitter thread, zero humor involved:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 9:45pm
Still seeing it as a necessary project to needle Trump:
and to warn others that might copy him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 2:09pm
Ragging hard on the GOP, too:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:42pm