    The next two years: Democracy and Accountability

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 4:58pm

    If you really do give a big whoop about your future and the
    future of our democracy, I advise you to take a read of this...

     

    Democracy and Accountability (share token)

    By Josh Marshall| November 24, 2020 1:23 p.m.

     

     

    We know that Joe Biden, President-Elect of the United States, has vast expectations for his presidency resting on his shoulders. That challenge grew only greater when it became clear Democrats would likely not control the Senate for the first two years of Biden’s presidency. But beyond specific legislation or executive actions there is something more basic we should focus on – something Democrats have often done poorly at, not least in the presidency of Barack Obama, in which Biden served as Vice President. It is never enough to govern well and trust that voters will reward good governance. It simply never works that way.

    Policy can never be separated from politics or the work of using policy to create the political power which can make policies enduring. This is all the more the case with the mix of constitutional and political forces which in the last two decades have made it increasingly possible for political minorities to hobble government action while escaping the responsibility and blame for doing so.

    Quite simply, everything that happens during the first two years of the Biden administration must be planned and organized through the prism and organizing principle of the argument Democrats will make to voters in the 2022 midterm election.

    Comments

    Democrats try to help people 

    Sometimes they fail

    When they pass Civil Rights laws and provide health care, Congressional seats are lost

    A significant portion of the public is willing to believe obvious lies.

    I don't know how to get around that problem.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 8:28pm

    Over 70 million people voted for Trump despite knowing who he is

    Mitch McConnell still has not congratulated Biden

    If the turtle remains in control of the Senate, expect him to block everything Biden tries to accomplish.

    Republicans fear the base

    The base turned on Tucker Carlson when he said that Guiliani was insane

    The base is moving from Fox on television 

    The base is moving to Parler online

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:34pm

    I went from thinking of this as miscounted haiku to possibly song lyrics from a new album. Seems more Dylan than Kanye, just sayin' 


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:21am

    PP... Get up to speed . . .

    The Killers kill it AND the grammy's...

     


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:05pm

    Lol


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:05pm

