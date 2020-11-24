Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
But I have heard from Black friends and family members who say they don’t want to take a coronavirus vaccine. Some have misgivings about whether a vaccine produced so fast would be safe; others say they don’t trust pharmaceutical companies to be transparent about risks. They aren’t alone. A September survey by the nonprofit COVID Collaborative found that fewer than half of Black people said they would definitely or probably take a vaccine made available at no charge. Just 14 percent said they trusted it would be safe. A Pew Research Center poll, also from September, illuminated the stark difference in attitudes by race: It found that 32 percent of Black adults would definitely or probably take a vaccine when available, compared with 52 percent of Whites and 56 percent of Hispanics
Suspicion of the medial profession has a basis in hitory
Actual bias continues toady
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 8:54pm
There is distrust of the medical establishment in communities that got experimented on during the 20th century. There is a book called Medical Apartheid that details in full medical experimentation on African Americans. There's also a recent book called Asperger's Children that points the dots between the diagnosing of young children in the 1990s and 2000s right back to the Nazi regime. The distrust is there and people who act like people who have that distrust are insane are really just reinforcing the idea that there's a medical establishment that is poised to categorize people as defective.
by Orion on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:57pm
Thanks
I'm familiar with the book. As the article notes the memory of the Tuskeegee experiment remains today
Multiple recent studies show Blacks receive inferior healthcare even after correcting for income and insurance
Black pregnancy mortality is higher
Serena Williams and Beyoncé both had postpartum complications that were initially ignored by their physicians
The American Medical Association has realized structural racism as a health risk.
Black medical associations and medical schools are participating in vaccine trials to encourage greater community participation
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:11pm
The Black Lives Matter movement also has taken on monuments to eugenicists out here in California. That's something Jewish groups were able to do in Europe but took a little longer here.
by Orion on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:49pm
The so-called father of gynecology in the United States had no problem experimenting on slaves.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:56pm
Exactly. Planned Parenthood also has a less than stellar origin. Eugenics was serious stuff.
by Orion on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 1:42am