Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Bernie sez (Doesn't sound outraged! and pssst: President actually cannot do much in domestic policy)
This is what Georgia's senate runoff elections mean: strong COVID relief, $15 minimum wage, expanded healthcare, tackling climate change, addressing systemic racism and immigration reform – and removing Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader. Let's do it.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
BURN IT DOWN: The group becomes the latest in a growing list of Trump backers who are encouraging people to either not vote in the runoffs or write in the president’s name.
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
New Biden/Harris website
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday shared a tweet showing off a new website for his transition effort.
And his supporters are excited by just three letters in the URL: .gov.
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Uniter
Treasury Pick Janet Yellen: “We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank.”
On her last day at the Fed, she sanctioned Wells Fargo for “widespread consumer abuses,” including “3.5 million fake customer accounts.”
via @cnn https://t.co/A61HbOEpDR
Really smart @mikedebonis dive into perils of running House majority with just 222~ members.
Who said it, @LeaderHoyer or @AOC?
"... awareness that we’re in the foxhole together.”
“... a realization inside the caucus that we have to work together.”https://t.co/Q4J7m3inMH
First time--Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world https://t.co/sE6NaLHd9q via @business— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 23, 2020
We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020
This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.
Michigan board votes to certify the state’s election results, dealing Trump another blow
The tyrant this Saturday -
@realDonaldTrump
Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have.... .the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!
Emily Murphy thinks that she is a good person. In truth, she is an active participant in evil
I don’t know for certain that Emily Murphy gets up in the morning, looks in the mirror and says to herself, “You are a good person.” But I am willing to bet that she does. Most people in her position—most people who are undermining the rules of their group, destroying their institution, harming their society—are doing so because they have become convinced that they are good people, virtuous people, brave people, dedicated people. Nothing suggests that Murphy is an exception.
MY GOD—Hunger now returning “at a rate not seen since **Great Depression**”— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 23, 2020
This year, 25% of Rhode Islanders said they were unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families.
In 2019, it was only 9.1%.
RI isn’t even that poor a state.https://t.co/gTtCRHV5Y4
Comments
Warnock:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 9:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:01pm
Covid--
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:02pm
(parody)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:40pm
Reed Galen of Lincoln Project retweeted:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 9:03pm
I think that's the wrong choice. People should send in the names of all their friends. Just not any one who cast a Military Absentee Ballot. You can send in my name if you want.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 11:42pm
Can use my real name as well, Pusil Animus
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:00am
heh:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:42pm
nothing new here: he's commie who hates the police--
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:48pm
both sides know this is the make or break:
To the point where I suspect Biden/Harris will not make any kind of public recognition of the official Black Lives Matter people especially when stuff like this is in the recent news until at least the Georgia election is over.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 3:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 4:14pm