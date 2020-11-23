Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
New Biden/Harris website
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday shared a tweet showing off a new website for his transition effort.
And his supporters are excited by just three letters in the URL: .gov.
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Uniter
Treasury Pick Janet Yellen: “We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank.”
On her last day at the Fed, she sanctioned Wells Fargo for “widespread consumer abuses,” including “3.5 million fake customer accounts.”
via @cnn https://t.co/A61HbOEpDR
Really smart @mikedebonis dive into perils of running House majority with just 222~ members.
Who said it, @LeaderHoyer or @AOC?
"... awareness that we’re in the foxhole together.”
“... a realization inside the caucus that we have to work together.”https://t.co/Q4J7m3inMH
First time--Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world https://t.co/sE6NaLHd9q via @business— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 23, 2020
We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020
Michigan board votes to certify the state's election results, dealing Trump another blow
Michigan board votes to certify the state’s election results, dealing Trump another blow
The tyrant this Saturday -
@realDonaldTrump
Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have.... .the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!
Emily Murphy thinks that she is a good person. In truth, she is an active participant in evil
I don’t know for certain that Emily Murphy gets up in the morning, looks in the mirror and says to herself, “You are a good person.” But I am willing to bet that she does. Most people in her position—most people who are undermining the rules of their group, destroying their institution, harming their society—are doing so because they have become convinced that they are good people, virtuous people, brave people, dedicated people. Nothing suggests that Murphy is an exception.
MY GOD—Hunger now returning “at a rate not seen since **Great Depression**”— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 23, 2020
This year, 25% of Rhode Islanders said they were unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families.
In 2019, it was only 9.1%.
RI isn’t even that poor a state.https://t.co/gTtCRHV5Y4
Biden’s likely pick for Secretary of Defense, Michele Flournoy, and his top foreign policy advisor, Tony Blinken, have played central roles in every war waged by Democratic presidents dating back to the Clinton era
This is scary because this is how it starts, this is how NYC turns to shit for a long period, there is something to "broken windows" policing, don't know what it is exactly, don't think it has truly been figured out. This is not the same thing as growing gun violence in a few bad neighborhoods. NYC may be at a turning point from years of miraculously becoming one of the safest big cities in the world for decades, this article's popularity is proof of that, longtime New Yorkers know this kind of craziness when they see it.
Three riders were assaulted in the system over three days this week as reports of felony assaults, burglaries and homicides continue to climb.
been waiting for this article, knew it was coming sooner or later!
This week marks six months since Floyd’s death.
Activists in the city are divided as to whether they are still fighting in a racial justice movement centered on Black lives, or if an unfocused, anti-establishment fight against capitalism
w/ @_jlevinsonhttps://t.co/k7GGX7oVI7
Comments
she has more:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:41pm
P.S. Hence the CNBC story causing #TrumptheFool trending a short while ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:42pm
Finally.
by Orion on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:09pm
16 days since the election was called.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:13pm
just mho, I remember Bush v. Gore as real torture comparatively, hanging on goddam tinderhooks like chads on a ballot card
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:26pm
Yeah, & Gore's team nowhere near ready to play the smashball required. Lieberman for one was awful.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:30pm
Looks like he's watching the nut cases so we don't have to.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:42pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:44pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:59pm
It's really awful that she apparently cares more about Trump's delusions now that she has orders. All I can think of is that she's worried about being fired. Well for chrissake woman, you're gonna be fired soon anyways, you should be thinking of the integrity of your C.V., that's it doesn't have a Scarlett Letter on it saying "you can't trust me, I play games."
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:07pm
Meanwhile, have some sympathy:
Couldn't like Jill offer her some assistance, it would be so bipartisan-y, no grudges, gather round the tree
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:50pm
That'd be awesome. The f*cking kids would be so grateful.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:00pm
The White House is a COVID breeding site
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:14pm
we were being sarcastic
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:16pm
Rudy's critical-thrown under the bus and then it's gonna go back and forth over him a couple more times?
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 1:20am
same guy, more serious:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:17am
The adults are back in town.
House Party over.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 3:25am