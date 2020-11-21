Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
(News reports of outrage and/or meltdown by Trump, his fans or his minions is the exception; that is welcome)
Everyday @JoeBiden wins the election again. https://t.co/Tb9pmINsI4— Rep. Malcolm “Biden/Harris WON” Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) November 22, 2020
Really smart @mikedebonis dive into perils of running House majority with just 222~ members.
Who said it, @LeaderHoyer or @AOC?
"... awareness that we’re in the foxhole together.”
“... a realization inside the caucus that we have to work together.”https://t.co/Q4J7m3inMH
First time--Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world https://t.co/sE6NaLHd9q via @business— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 23, 2020
We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020
This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.
Michigan board votes to certify the state’s election results, dealing Trump another blow
The tyrant this Saturday -
@realDonaldTrump
Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have.... .the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!
Emily Murphy thinks that she is a good person. In truth, she is an active participant in evil
I don’t know for certain that Emily Murphy gets up in the morning, looks in the mirror and says to herself, “You are a good person.” But I am willing to bet that she does. Most people in her position—most people who are undermining the rules of their group, destroying their institution, harming their society—are doing so because they have become convinced that they are good people, virtuous people, brave people, dedicated people. Nothing suggests that Murphy is an exception.
MY GOD—Hunger now returning “at a rate not seen since **Great Depression**”— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 23, 2020
This year, 25% of Rhode Islanders said they were unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families.
In 2019, it was only 9.1%.
RI isn’t even that poor a state.https://t.co/gTtCRHV5Y4
Biden’s likely pick for Secretary of Defense, Michele Flournoy, and his top foreign policy advisor, Tony Blinken, have played central roles in every war waged by Democratic presidents dating back to the Clinton era
This is scary because this is how it starts, this is how NYC turns to shit for a long period, there is something to "broken windows" policing, don't know what it is exactly, don't think it has truly been figured out. This is not the same thing as growing gun violence in a few bad neighborhoods. NYC may be at a turning point from years of miraculously becoming one of the safest big cities in the world for decades, this article's popularity is proof of that, longtime New Yorkers know this kind of craziness when they see it.
Three riders were assaulted in the system over three days this week as reports of felony assaults, burglaries and homicides continue to climb.
been waiting for this article, knew it was coming sooner or later!
This week marks six months since Floyd’s death.
Activists in the city are divided as to whether they are still fighting in a racial justice movement centered on Black lives, or if an unfocused, anti-establishment fight against capitalism
w/ @_jlevinsonhttps://t.co/k7GGX7oVI7
Trump lost the election in the suburbs but attacks Black voters
In Pennsylvania, President Trump and Republicans loyal to him have sought to overturn his defeat by making false claims about widespread voting fraud in Philadelphia.
In Georgia, they have sought to reverse his loss by leveling similar accusations against Atlanta.
In Michigan, Republicans have zeroed in on Detroit, whose elections system the president has falsely portrayed as so flawed that its entire vote should be thrown out.
Lost on no one in those cities is what they have in common: large populations of Black voters.
And there is little ambiguity in the way Mr. Trump and his allies are falsely depicting them as bastions of corruption.
"The American Dream is best captured in how people talk about the future, especially for their kids. While most working class Americans see their children’s future as dimmer than their own, working class immigrants see it as brighter." @Chris_arnade https://t.co/9Mk2jQuyqU— American Compass (@AmerCompass) November 22, 2020
George Conway & Neal Katyal: snowball's chance in hell now--
Major Lawyer fighting for Democrats and voting rights for all Marc E. Elias-look OMG HE'S JOKING, WHERE'S HIS OUTRAGE?
"Brooklyn Dad" is serious though:
the infamous "Room Rater" (who could actually be one of the most powerful person in politics and news,) joking:
Edit to add Toomey's full statement, proudly introduced by the Republican pollster:
Senator Toomey also just tweeted his statement himself; replies might get interesting:
Meidas Touch also suggests a name change to "Donald Loser Trump":
Richard W. Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer under Bush
Liz Cheney
Maggie Haberman being sarcastic and facetious
Maggie Haberman retweeting news on sillyness reported regarding Wisconsin recount:
Note the lack of outrage about new Mike Kelly lawsuit to throw out mail-in PA votes:
EVEN Palmer Report sees nothing to get upset about!!!
Trending: #DoodieGiuliani
Josh Marshall (warning: jokes!!!)
SIDNEY POWELL FIRED from Trump's legal team? Maybe? Depending on what she says? Some days yes, some days no? Maybe never was? Just for today? Maybe back tomorrow?
Neal Katyal on team Trump's appeal on the PA case:
Good idea:
A break for some poesie:
and some deep thoughts thrown in afterwards:
Is "electile dysfunction" a thing now?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:59am
turns out Ken's much more of a droll instead of a troll, just my kinda guy:
Grammar police - "Everyday Joe..." is an adjective
"Every day, Joe..." is a... well, some part of speech my brain's not awake enough to name, but still remember.
(caught myself debating another common term that can be one word or split into 2 with slightly different meanings/appropriate usage. Rather amazing overall that the language is holding up as well as it has in Social Media daze)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:58am
Glad you mentioned it, was driving me nuts too, so I just edited my title tho not his. And in the end, I think he got elected to political office and we didn't, so there's that.
the latest in the EMILY SAGA:
Steve Schmidt of Lincoln Project for one thinks some hardball at this time is called for on general principle, reinforcing a line:
We are lucky NY state is a given for Biden as vote counting is a frigging mess. Unlike Josh Barro, though, I don't find it "amazing", I find it standard bureaucracy for our state:
It is a miracle that we are not all dead from coronavirus, it is only because Cuomo took some dictatorial powers to confront it, if he hadn't, many many more of us would be dead.
With this result, it is time to subpoena the head of the GSA to explain herself.
by moat on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 5:24pm
agree moat, along the lines of Steve Schmidt's tweet, is the time to draw a line-who is in charge here-FOR PRECEDENT-as it's unprecedented, before everyone always just followed "traditions". The GSA needs to have a rep. of being apolitical even if it's not that in reality.
Devil's advocate here, maybe getting a national forum for her obstinance is what they hope for. Pumping up a martyr with prime time exposure might be counterproductive.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 5:49pm
good point. glad I am not deciding! If I were those responsible in the House, I would definitely ask Joe for his input. On the sly, of course, because that would be hypocritically politicizing it.
The question is settled.
Yay.
by moat on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:14pm
BIGGEST SORE LOSER IN HISTORY!
by NCD on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:01pm
Yuge! Bigly. Better than all the rest! Wouldja just look at those ratings! Gonna get Andrew Lloyd Webber to do a show about it, leave "Evita" behind in the dust. Real men don't cry. Most spectacular post-presidency ever....
my new crush Ken says:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:22pm
Nah, come on - don't build him up.
