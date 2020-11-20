Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Nate Silver ponders, continued after the jump:
Perhaps a bit far-fetched, but Romney actually has a decent amount of leverage, if he and one of Collins, Murkowski, etc. threatened to become "Independent Republicans" or what have you who caucused with the Democrats.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
I don't *quite* get Democrats' cynicism on Romney, Collins and Murkowski. They're Republicans! They're often going to vote for conservative stuff! But Murk/Collins voted with Trump only ~1/2 the time in the last Congress. And Romney voted to impeach Trump! https://t.co/hdJRgWVME7 pic.twitter.com/qQVJCQqcUi— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
Really smart @mikedebonis dive into perils of running House majority with just 222~ members.
Who said it, @LeaderHoyer or @AOC?
"... awareness that we’re in the foxhole together.”
“... a realization inside the caucus that we have to work together.”https://t.co/Q4J7m3inMH
First time--Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world https://t.co/sE6NaLHd9q via @business— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 23, 2020
We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020
This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.
Michigan board votes to certify the state’s election results, dealing Trump another blow
The tyrant this Saturday -
@realDonaldTrump
Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have.... .the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!
Emily Murphy thinks that she is a good person. In truth, she is an active participant in evil
I don’t know for certain that Emily Murphy gets up in the morning, looks in the mirror and says to herself, “You are a good person.” But I am willing to bet that she does. Most people in her position—most people who are undermining the rules of their group, destroying their institution, harming their society—are doing so because they have become convinced that they are good people, virtuous people, brave people, dedicated people. Nothing suggests that Murphy is an exception.
MY GOD—Hunger now returning “at a rate not seen since **Great Depression**”— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 23, 2020
This year, 25% of Rhode Islanders said they were unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families.
In 2019, it was only 9.1%.
RI isn’t even that poor a state.https://t.co/gTtCRHV5Y4
Biden’s likely pick for Secretary of Defense, Michele Flournoy, and his top foreign policy advisor, Tony Blinken, have played central roles in every war waged by Democratic presidents dating back to the Clinton era
This is scary because this is how it starts, this is how NYC turns to shit for a long period, there is something to "broken windows" policing, don't know what it is exactly, don't think it has truly been figured out. This is not the same thing as growing gun violence in a few bad neighborhoods. NYC may be at a turning point from years of miraculously becoming one of the safest big cities in the world for decades, this article's popularity is proof of that, longtime New Yorkers know this kind of craziness when they see it.
Three riders were assaulted in the system over three days this week as reports of felony assaults, burglaries and homicides continue to climb.
been waiting for this article, knew it was coming sooner or later!
This week marks six months since Floyd’s death.
Activists in the city are divided as to whether they are still fighting in a racial justice movement centered on Black lives, or if an unfocused, anti-establishment fight against capitalism
w/ @_jlevinsonhttps://t.co/k7GGX7oVI7
Trump lost the election in the suburbs but attacks Black voters
In Pennsylvania, President Trump and Republicans loyal to him have sought to overturn his defeat by making false claims about widespread voting fraud in Philadelphia.
In Georgia, they have sought to reverse his loss by leveling similar accusations against Atlanta.
In Michigan, Republicans have zeroed in on Detroit, whose elections system the president has falsely portrayed as so flawed that its entire vote should be thrown out.
Lost on no one in those cities is what they have in common: large populations of Black voters.
And there is little ambiguity in the way Mr. Trump and his allies are falsely depicting them as bastions of corruption.
"The American Dream is best captured in how people talk about the future, especially for their kids. While most working class Americans see their children’s future as dimmer than their own, working class immigrants see it as brighter." @Chris_arnade https://t.co/9Mk2jQuyqU— American Compass (@AmerCompass) November 22, 2020
Comments
I think: maybe a little less farfetched then he does, especially under a President Biden who knows the Senate best and how to work it.
When I just posted this retweet by Michael Steele, a former head of the RNC, of The Lincoln Project (former Republicans who have not joined the Dem party) targeting the Trump sellout Senators. They aren't going to stop as long as Trumpism is a factor, they're angry at what their party became under Trump:
And how supportive the people of Utah are of Romney and how he has complained about how Mitch McConnell's Senate gets nothing done.
as well as a reminder of things he's done like marching in a BLM protest and how Obamacare is really just a version of Romneycare.
When I see that the people of Maine are even more supportive of the independent ways of their Senator Collins no matter how much she is ridiculed:
When I see articles like this
And suggestions that Biden is one of the few Democrats that Mitch respects:
not to mention Mitch saying this.
When the conservative Cato Institute also agitates against Trumpism
When the neo-cons of The Bulwark are anti-Trumpism as well.
When a Republican governor is saying on TV that Trumpism is bad for The Republican Party
When I see the fatalism of liberals bemoaning how the obstructionism, it's always gonna be how it was during the Obama administration (and some even argue it was like that during the Bill Clinton administration, which I don't buy if you are talking about before the impeachment)
AS IF NOTHING CAN POSSIBLY EVER CHANGE and things are always going to be the same forever--
WHEN TRUMPISM ITSELF MAY HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE MOST RADICAL CHANGES OUR COUNTRY EVER WENT THROUGH
How can you believe things can't change when you've just lived through the most radical change of most lifetimes?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:44pm
100% correct. . .
Elsewhere, I had a person question the feasibility of someone
like this young upstart to become more than he is at this point
in his career. Another person said he lacks the character to go
far in the party.
After what we all have just experienced, my answer to both was...
NEVER SAY NEVER.
~OGD~
embedded link: dagblog.com/.../face-future-trumphumper-party
.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 6:55am
Political scientist pointing out that winning GOP races for the House performed better than Trump, reads it as Trump populism not preferred by those type of districts:
Edit to add: there's some interesting replies to his tweet, both agreeing and disagreeing with how he's reading the phenomenon
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:36pm
First at this point it's all talk. We don't yet know how much resistance republicans will have toward Biden cabinet picks. And Sanders would have faced massive resistance if Obama or Clinton had picked him, even in the time of so called less polarization. Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left. They might spread the propaganda to win elections but they didn't believe it for a second. And third choosing Sanders would make a likely republican senate a sure thing even if both democrats won the run off in Georgia. Sanders as labor secretary would be powerless so why would he want the position?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:13pm
this that you point out
Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left.
is a great example of what I am talking about in my new comment below. This was Senators doing their duty as the elite grownup body.
So it wasn't that long ago that they could do that, in spite of populist Hillary and Obama hate.
In the Trump years, we had too many of them taking advantage of Trump populism and pumping it rather than tamping it down as they are supposed to.
And Mitch goes along with it all, devil's bargain, because it's the only way to get some conservative policy things done that he wants done.
Go to John McCain's dramatic vote on health care as an example. Likewise when the grownup GOP Senators put their foot down on certain foreign policy things that Trump admin was doing.
Don't forget that besides McCain dying, there was Bob Corker and Jeff Flake leaving in disgust in 2018. Enter Romney. Now new moderate bipartisan president. Next?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:34pm
here's a major problem, maybe THE major problem:
from Politico Culture wars fuel Trump’s blue-collar Latino gains
In the past, there was the tendency to attribute this whole thing to a white working class that is dying off. BUT it's not, because it also includes lots of Hispanics and they are growing, not dying off!
Then go for a minute with the simplified classic view of the original intent of the Senate and the House. Where the House is supposed to be the big messy unruly populist body and the Senate is supposed to be the elite grownups checking the populist fervor.
We currently have a significant noisy minority of Senators on the right side of the aisle who don't fill the role of elite grownups that they are supposed to and stoke populist culture wars, i.e. the Rubio types. All you have to do is form a majority block of the grownup Senators to counteract their demagogic populist culture war crap which should stay in the House where it belongs. Dis them to take their role as Senators seriously or run for the House instead.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:20pm
It's becoming clear that someone in the GOP has to become the anti-Trump leader. Don't know if it's from the Senate but a cross-link to this certainly fits here.
TRUMP THREATENS TO WREAK HAVOC ON GOP FROM BEYOND THE WHITE HOUSE
By artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:32pm |
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:39pm
this reminds me of how we've always had examples of happy bi-partisanship amongst members of different parties, especially in flyover but it always seems it only happens once they are no longer running for office:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 5:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:35am
Well whaddya know, crabby old Carl is still good for something besides kvetching! MOST EXCELLENT!
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:50am
Addressing the cynical:
I just think this time might be different because many voted AGAINST the a childish Trumpian nightmare of stoking partisan divisiveness for narcissism's sake. They didn't vote FOR passionate angry left politics either (see downticket results). Those Senators with similar natural inclinations might just take this as a chance to approve sausage from the House once they have a clearer message that "angry and obstruct" is a minority.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 2:22pm
Nate Silver said: That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.
Is pretty much same thing here, now that he sees Trump out of the way:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:58pm