We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020
This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.
Michigan board votes to certify the state’s election results, dealing Trump another blow
The tyrant this Saturday -
@realDonaldTrump
Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have.... .the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!
Emily Murphy thinks that she is a good person. In truth, she is an active participant in evil
I don’t know for certain that Emily Murphy gets up in the morning, looks in the mirror and says to herself, “You are a good person.” But I am willing to bet that she does. Most people in her position—most people who are undermining the rules of their group, destroying their institution, harming their society—are doing so because they have become convinced that they are good people, virtuous people, brave people, dedicated people. Nothing suggests that Murphy is an exception.
MY GOD—Hunger now returning “at a rate not seen since **Great Depression**”— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 23, 2020
This year, 25% of Rhode Islanders said they were unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families.
In 2019, it was only 9.1%.
RI isn’t even that poor a state.https://t.co/gTtCRHV5Y4
Biden’s likely pick for Secretary of Defense, Michele Flournoy, and his top foreign policy advisor, Tony Blinken, have played central roles in every war waged by Democratic presidents dating back to the Clinton era
This is scary because this is how it starts, this is how NYC turns to shit for a long period, there is something to "broken windows" policing, don't know what it is exactly, don't think it has truly been figured out. This is not the same thing as growing gun violence in a few bad neighborhoods. NYC may be at a turning point from years of miraculously becoming one of the safest big cities in the world for decades, this article's popularity is proof of that, longtime New Yorkers know this kind of craziness when they see it.
Three riders were assaulted in the system over three days this week as reports of felony assaults, burglaries and homicides continue to climb.
been waiting for this article, knew it was coming sooner or later!
This week marks six months since Floyd’s death.
Activists in the city are divided as to whether they are still fighting in a racial justice movement centered on Black lives, or if an unfocused, anti-establishment fight against capitalism
w/ @_jlevinsonhttps://t.co/k7GGX7oVI7
Trump lost the election in the suburbs but attacks Black voters
In Pennsylvania, President Trump and Republicans loyal to him have sought to overturn his defeat by making false claims about widespread voting fraud in Philadelphia.
In Georgia, they have sought to reverse his loss by leveling similar accusations against Atlanta.
In Michigan, Republicans have zeroed in on Detroit, whose elections system the president has falsely portrayed as so flawed that its entire vote should be thrown out.
Lost on no one in those cities is what they have in common: large populations of Black voters.
And there is little ambiguity in the way Mr. Trump and his allies are falsely depicting them as bastions of corruption.
"The American Dream is best captured in how people talk about the future, especially for their kids. While most working class Americans see their children’s future as dimmer than their own, working class immigrants see it as brighter." @Chris_arnade https://t.co/9Mk2jQuyqU— American Compass (@AmerCompass) November 22, 2020
Breaking News: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, Israeli media said, their first known meeting. https://t.co/AFpvOvaadr
NEW: Biden chooses @ABlinken as Secretary of State whose priority is to reestablish the US as a trusted ally ready to rejoin global agreements and institutions including the Paris climate accord, Iran nuclear deal and World Health Organization. https://t.co/Mv9gg41vqm— Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) November 23, 2020
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
By Alex Isenstadt @ Politico.com, Nov. 22
President Donald Trump has spent the three weeks since he lost the election savaging a pair of GOP governors for not backing his claims he was robbed. Republicans are worried it’s just the start of what’s in store from the soon-to-be-ex-president.
Surprise, surprise, surprise: John Kerry > Climate Envoy!
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:57pm
this video made me burst into tears; good job: "back at the table". "MAGA", the real thing this time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:07pm
Crocodile tears eh? Expensive stuff. Hope you're bottling 'em...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:11pm