Biden’s likely pick for Secretary of Defense, Michele Flournoy, and his top foreign policy advisor, Tony Blinken, have played central roles in every war waged by Democratic presidents dating back to the Clinton era
This is scary because this is how it starts, this is how NYC turns to shit for a long period, there is something to "broken windows" policing, don't know what it is exactly, don't think it has truly been figured out. This is not the same thing as growing gun violence in a few bad neighborhoods. NYC may be at a turning point from years of miraculously becoming one of the safest big cities in the world for decades, this article's popularity is proof of that, longtime New Yorkers know this kind of craziness when they see it.
Three riders were assaulted in the system over three days this week as reports of felony assaults, burglaries and homicides continue to climb.
been waiting for this article, knew it was coming sooner or later!
This week marks six months since Floyd’s death.
Activists in the city are divided as to whether they are still fighting in a racial justice movement centered on Black lives, or if an unfocused, anti-establishment fight against capitalism
Trump lost the election in the suburbs but attacks Black voters
In Pennsylvania, President Trump and Republicans loyal to him have sought to overturn his defeat by making false claims about widespread voting fraud in Philadelphia.
In Georgia, they have sought to reverse his loss by leveling similar accusations against Atlanta.
In Michigan, Republicans have zeroed in on Detroit, whose elections system the president has falsely portrayed as so flawed that its entire vote should be thrown out.
Lost on no one in those cities is what they have in common: large populations of Black voters.
And there is little ambiguity in the way Mr. Trump and his allies are falsely depicting them as bastions of corruption.
"The American Dream is best captured in how people talk about the future, especially for their kids. While most working class Americans see their children’s future as dimmer than their own, working class immigrants see it as brighter." @Chris_arnade https://t.co/9Mk2jQuyqU— American Compass (@AmerCompass) November 22, 2020
Breaking News: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, Israeli media said, their first known meeting. https://t.co/AFpvOvaadr
NEW: Biden chooses @ABlinken as Secretary of State whose priority is to reestablish the US as a trusted ally ready to rejoin global agreements and institutions including the Paris climate accord, Iran nuclear deal and World Health Organization. https://t.co/Mv9gg41vqm— Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) November 23, 2020
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
By Alex Isenstadt @ Politico.com, Nov. 22
President Donald Trump has spent the three weeks since he lost the election savaging a pair of GOP governors for not backing his claims he was robbed. Republicans are worried it’s just the start of what’s in store from the soon-to-be-ex-president.
It’s past time to start seeing voters the way they see themselves.
Op-ed by Jay Caspian Kang @ NYTimes.com/Sunday Review, Nov. 20
Every immigrant arrives in this country with an implied debt. This country was nice enough to let you in, handed you a bag of rights and will now leave you alone to make your fortune. Left and right might disagree on how many people to let into the country or how to treat them when they’re here, but both sides expect a return on their good will.
...turns on top Republicans..hmmm...
Trump's post-election playbook has been embraced by Washington State gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. He lost by a whopping 545,000 votes but refuses to concede, has made baseless fraud claims and is now feuding with fellow Republicans.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 22, 2020
The Drug Enforcement Administration will return more than $43,000 it seized from a Tampa woman at an airport after she joined a class-action lawsuit challenging the agency's practice of using civil asset forfeiture to confiscate cash from travelers.https://t.co/Bgj7zQHLDX— reason (@reason) November 22, 2020
Biden has told aides that he's concerned that investigations would divide the country but that he would leave decisions up to an independent Justice Department.]
By Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker and Mike Memoli @ NBCNews.com, Nov. 17
Video and transcript.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 3:08pm