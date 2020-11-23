This is scary because this is how it starts, this is how NYC turns to shit for a long period, there is something to "broken windows" policing, don't know what it is exactly, don't think it has truly been figured out. This is not the same thing as growing gun violence in a few bad neighborhoods. NYC may be at a turning point from years of miraculously becoming one of the safest big cities in the world for decades, this article's popularity is proof of that, longtime New Yorkers know this kind of craziness when they see it.

Three riders were assaulted in the system over three days this week as reports of felony assaults, burglaries and homicides continue to climb.

By Christina Goldbaum at NYTimes.com, Nov. 20

[....] The three attacks were part of a worrying trend: After overall crime on the subway dropped significantly during the citywide lockdown this spring, violent crimes have started to increase. So far this year, incidents of felony assault, rape, homicide and robbery on the subway have surpassed the number of those crimes committed in the same period last year [....]

More excerpt in comment to post.