November 20, 2020 - LATimes

L.A. hits 300 homicides for first time in a decade

The milestone comes amid growing concerns about spikes in violence this year, not just in Los Angeles but also other big cities across the nation.

And on the other side of the coin...The data collection below is for a comparison of the numbers of police shootings that are recorded as justifiable homicides according to the LAPD and Sheriffs and the County DA.

November 21, 2020 - LATimes

L.A. police killings: Tracking homicides in Los Angeles

Since 2000, at least 908 people have been killed by law enforcement in Los Angeles County, according to homicide records from the county medical examiner-coroner.

Almost all of the dead were men, nearly 80% were Black or Latino. More than 97% were shot to death.

Criminal charges are rare. In nearly all cases, the use of force was deemed legally justified by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, which conducts an investigation into each incident. Since 2000, only two officers have been charged as a result of shooting a civilian while on duty.