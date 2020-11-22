Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
NEW: Biden chooses @ABlinken as Secretary of State whose priority is to reestablish the US as a trusted ally ready to rejoin global agreements and institutions including the Paris climate accord, Iran nuclear deal and World Health Organization. https://t.co/Mv9gg41vqm— Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) November 23, 2020
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
By Alex Isenstadt @ Politico.com, Nov. 22
President Donald Trump has spent the three weeks since he lost the election savaging a pair of GOP governors for not backing his claims he was robbed. Republicans are worried it’s just the start of what’s in store from the soon-to-be-ex-president.
It’s past time to start seeing voters the way they see themselves.
Op-ed by Jay Caspian Kang @ NYTimes.com/Sunday Review, Nov. 20
Every immigrant arrives in this country with an implied debt. This country was nice enough to let you in, handed you a bag of rights and will now leave you alone to make your fortune. Left and right might disagree on how many people to let into the country or how to treat them when they’re here, but both sides expect a return on their good will.
...turns on top Republicans..hmmm...
Trump's post-election playbook has been embraced by Washington State gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. He lost by a whopping 545,000 votes but refuses to concede, has made baseless fraud claims and is now feuding with fellow Republicans.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 22, 2020
by @Jim_Brunnerhttps://t.co/k6zHlndxEJ
The Drug Enforcement Administration will return more than $43,000 it seized from a Tampa woman at an airport after she joined a class-action lawsuit challenging the agency's practice of using civil asset forfeiture to confiscate cash from travelers.https://t.co/Bgj7zQHLDX— reason (@reason) November 22, 2020
Biden has told aides that he's concerned that investigations would divide the country but that he would leave decisions up to an independent Justice Department.]
By Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker and Mike Memoli @ NBCNews.com, Nov. 17
Another 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, the first increase in a month https://t.co/J18isoiZwr— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 19, 2020
Bernie sez (Doesn't sound outraged! and pssst: President actually cannot do much in domestic policy)
This is what Georgia's senate runoff elections mean: strong COVID relief, $15 minimum wage, expanded healthcare, tackling climate change, addressing systemic racism and immigration reform – and removing Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader. Let's do it.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2020
(News reports of outrage and/or meltdown by Trump, his fans or his minions is the exception; that is welcome)
Everyday @JoeBiden wins the election again. https://t.co/Tb9pmINsI4— Rep. Malcolm “Biden/Harris WON” Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) November 22, 2020
Twitter says it will automatically transfer the @/POTUS handle from Trump to Biden the moment Biden is sworn in. https://t.co/3C9rVGmg8O— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 22, 2020
Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, following the passage of a budget that has sparked outrage in the impoverished Central American nation https://t.co/ymgQMvRPYo— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 22, 2020
A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday’s Black Consciousness Day, a day that celebrates the Black community in Brazil. The incident has sparked outrage. https://t.co/QPqs4OJRMb— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
"I am telling you, people will slowly start to die." A rare look inside Ethiopia’s embattled region. https://t.co/DnCotna7AB— The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2020
There is no Constitutional provision for a president who refuses to leave office
From the WaPo article
“No, the framers did not envisage a president refusing to step down or discuss what should be done in such a situation,” Princeton historian Sean Wilentz said. “There’s obviously nothing in the Constitution about it.”
Anti-federalist No. 70 discusses the possibility
Mika Brezinski's husband and former Republican House Rep.
^ note the use of the naughty "C" word in the last tweet: the most cosmopolitan man in D.C.
Globalism is back, babee!
reply to Mortazavi's tweet (yeah! )
She also added this opinion to her own tweet:
I went to Julian Borger's twitter feed to see what he had to say about this, because he is the savviest journo around on the international diplomacy beat and one with decades of experience now as well. And he had nothing yet. BUT he did have this from the 18th, which very much suggests a reason why this name is out there earlier than expected!
Touche, fires no problemo...people not going to take Trump fires seriously as they now know what's coming in January: Obama's State Dept.
