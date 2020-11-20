Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Perhaps a bit far-fetched, but Romney actually has a decent amount of leverage, if he and one of Collins, Murkowski, etc. threatened to become "Independent Republicans" or what have you who caucused with the Democrats.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
I don't *quite* get Democrats' cynicism on Romney, Collins and Murkowski. They're Republicans! They're often going to vote for conservative stuff! But Murk/Collins voted with Trump only ~1/2 the time in the last Congress. And Romney voted to impeach Trump! https://t.co/hdJRgWVME7 pic.twitter.com/qQVJCQqcUi— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
By Alex Isenstadt @ Politico.com, Nov. 22
President Donald Trump has spent the three weeks since he lost the election savaging a pair of GOP governors for not backing his claims he was robbed. Republicans are worried it’s just the start of what’s in store from the soon-to-be-ex-president.
It’s past time to start seeing voters the way they see themselves.
Op-ed by Jay Caspian Kang @ NYTimes.com/Sunday Review, Nov. 20
Every immigrant arrives in this country with an implied debt. This country was nice enough to let you in, handed you a bag of rights and will now leave you alone to make your fortune. Left and right might disagree on how many people to let into the country or how to treat them when they’re here, but both sides expect a return on their good will.
...turns on top Republicans..hmmm...
Trump's post-election playbook has been embraced by Washington State gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. He lost by a whopping 545,000 votes but refuses to concede, has made baseless fraud claims and is now feuding with fellow Republicans.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 22, 2020
by @Jim_Brunnerhttps://t.co/k6zHlndxEJ
The Drug Enforcement Administration will return more than $43,000 it seized from a Tampa woman at an airport after she joined a class-action lawsuit challenging the agency's practice of using civil asset forfeiture to confiscate cash from travelers.https://t.co/Bgj7zQHLDX— reason (@reason) November 22, 2020
Biden has told aides that he's concerned that investigations would divide the country but that he would leave decisions up to an independent Justice Department.]
By Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker and Mike Memoli @ NBCNews.com, Nov. 17
Another 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, the first increase in a month https://t.co/J18isoiZwr— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 19, 2020
Bernie sez (Doesn't sound outraged! and pssst: President actually cannot do much in domestic policy)
This is what Georgia's senate runoff elections mean: strong COVID relief, $15 minimum wage, expanded healthcare, tackling climate change, addressing systemic racism and immigration reform – and removing Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader. Let's do it.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2020
(News reports of outrage and/or meltdown by Trump, his fans or his minions is the exception; that is welcome)
Everyday @JoeBiden wins the election again. https://t.co/Tb9pmINsI4— Rep. Malcolm “Biden/Harris WON” Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) November 22, 2020
Twitter says it will automatically transfer the @/POTUS handle from Trump to Biden the moment Biden is sworn in. https://t.co/3C9rVGmg8O— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 22, 2020
Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, following the passage of a budget that has sparked outrage in the impoverished Central American nation https://t.co/ymgQMvRPYo— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 22, 2020
A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday’s Black Consciousness Day, a day that celebrates the Black community in Brazil. The incident has sparked outrage. https://t.co/QPqs4OJRMb— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
"I am telling you, people will slowly start to die." A rare look inside Ethiopia’s embattled region. https://t.co/DnCotna7AB— The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2020
There is no Constitutional provision for a president who refuses to leave office
From the WaPo article
“No, the framers did not envisage a president refusing to step down or discuss what should be done in such a situation,” Princeton historian Sean Wilentz said. “There’s obviously nothing in the Constitution about it.”
Anti-federalist No. 70 discusses the possibility
I think: maybe a little less farfetched then he does, especially under a President Biden who knows the Senate best and how to work it.
When I just posted this retweet by Michael Steele, a former head of the RNC, of The Lincoln Project (former Republicans who have not joined the Dem party) targeting the Trump sellout Senators. They aren't going to stop as long as Trumpism is a factor, they're angry at what their party became under Trump:
And how supportive the people of Utah are of Romney and how he has complained about how Mitch McConnell's Senate gets nothing done.
as well as a reminder of things he's done like marching in a BLM protest and how Obamacare is really just a version of Romneycare.
When I see that the people of Maine are even more supportive of the independent ways of their Senator Collins no matter how much she is ridiculed:
When I see articles like this
And suggestions that Biden is one of the few Democrats that Mitch respects:
not to mention Mitch saying this.
When the conservative Cato Institute also agitates against Trumpism
When the neo-cons of The Bulwark are anti-Trumpism as well.
When a Republican governor is saying on TV that Trumpism is bad for The Republican Party
When I see the fatalism of liberals bemoaning how the obstructionism, it's always gonna be how it was during the Obama administration (and some even argue it was like that during the Bill Clinton administration, which I don't buy if you are talking about before the impeachment)
AS IF NOTHING CAN POSSIBLY EVER CHANGE and things are always going to be the same forever--
WHEN TRUMPISM ITSELF MAY HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE MOST RADICAL CHANGES OUR COUNTRY EVER WENT THROUGH
How can you believe things can't change when you've just lived through the most radical change of most lifetimes?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:44pm
100% correct. . .
Elsewhere, I had a person question the feasibility of someone
like this young upstart to become more than he is at this point
in his career. Another person said he lacks the character to go
far in the party.
After what we all have just experienced, my answer to both was...
NEVER SAY NEVER.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 6:55am
Political scientist pointing out that winning GOP races for the House performed better than Trump, reads it as Trump populism not preferred by those type of districts:
Edit to add: there's some interesting replies to his tweet, both agreeing and disagreeing with how he's reading the phenomenon
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:36pm
First at this point it's all talk. We don't yet know how much resistance republicans will have toward Biden cabinet picks. And Sanders would have faced massive resistance if Obama or Clinton had picked him, even in the time of so called less polarization. Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left. They might spread the propaganda to win elections but they didn't believe it for a second. And third choosing Sanders would make a likely republican senate a sure thing even if both democrats won the run off in Georgia. Sanders as labor secretary would be powerless so why would he want the position?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:13pm
this that you point out
Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left.
is a great example of what I am talking about in my new comment below. This was Senators doing their duty as the elite grownup body.
So it wasn't that long ago that they could do that, in spite of populist Hillary and Obama hate.
In the Trump years, we had too many of them taking advantage of Trump populism and pumping it rather than tamping it down as they are supposed to.
And Mitch goes along with it all, devil's bargain, because it's the only way to get some conservative policy things done that he wants done.
Go to John McCain's dramatic vote on health care as an example. Likewise when the grownup GOP Senators put their foot down on certain foreign policy things that Trump admin was doing.
Don't forget that besides McCain dying, there was Bob Corker and Jeff Flake leaving in disgust in 2018. Enter Romney. Now new moderate bipartisan president. Next?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:34pm
here's a major problem, maybe THE major problem:
from Politico Culture wars fuel Trump’s blue-collar Latino gains
In the past, there was the tendency to attribute this whole thing to a white working class that is dying off. BUT it's not, because it also includes lots of Hispanics and they are growing, not dying off!
Then go for a minute with the simplified classic view of the original intent of the Senate and the House. Where the House is supposed to be the big messy unruly populist body and the Senate is supposed to be the elite grownups checking the populist fervor.
We currently have a significant noisy minority of Senators on the right side of the aisle who don't fill the role of elite grownups that they are supposed to and stoke populist culture wars, i.e. the Rubio types. All you have to do is form a majority block of the grownup Senators to counteract their demagogic populist culture war crap which should stay in the House where it belongs. Dis them to take their role as Senators seriously or run for the House instead.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:20pm
It's becoming clear that someone in the GOP has to become the anti-Trump leader. Don't know if it's from the Senate but a cross-link to this certainly fits here.
TRUMP THREATENS TO WREAK HAVOC ON GOP FROM BEYOND THE WHITE HOUSE
By artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:32pm |
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:39pm
this reminds me of how we've always had examples of happy bi-partisanship amongst members of different parties, especially in flyover but it always seems it only happens once they are no longer running for office:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 5:59pm