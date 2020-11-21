Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
...turns on top Republicans..hmmm...
Trump's post-election playbook has been embraced by Washington State gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. He lost by a whopping 545,000 votes but refuses to concede, has made baseless fraud claims and is now feuding with fellow Republicans.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 22, 2020
by @Jim_Brunnerhttps://t.co/k6zHlndxEJ
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
By Alex Isenstadt @ Politico.com, Nov. 22
President Donald Trump has spent the three weeks since he lost the election savaging a pair of GOP governors for not backing his claims he was robbed. Republicans are worried it’s just the start of what’s in store from the soon-to-be-ex-president.
It’s past time to start seeing voters the way they see themselves.
Op-ed by Jay Caspian Kang @ NYTimes.com/Sunday Review, Nov. 20
Every immigrant arrives in this country with an implied debt. This country was nice enough to let you in, handed you a bag of rights and will now leave you alone to make your fortune. Left and right might disagree on how many people to let into the country or how to treat them when they’re here, but both sides expect a return on their good will.
The Drug Enforcement Administration will return more than $43,000 it seized from a Tampa woman at an airport after she joined a class-action lawsuit challenging the agency's practice of using civil asset forfeiture to confiscate cash from travelers.https://t.co/Bgj7zQHLDX— reason (@reason) November 22, 2020
Biden has told aides that he's concerned that investigations would divide the country but that he would leave decisions up to an independent Justice Department.]
By Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker and Mike Memoli @ NBCNews.com, Nov. 17
Another 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, the first increase in a month https://t.co/J18isoiZwr— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 19, 2020
Bernie sez (Doesn't sound outraged! and pssst: President actually cannot do much in domestic policy)
This is what Georgia's senate runoff elections mean: strong COVID relief, $15 minimum wage, expanded healthcare, tackling climate change, addressing systemic racism and immigration reform – and removing Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader. Let's do it.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2020
(News reports of outrage and/or meltdown by Trump, his fans or his minions is the exception; that is welcome)
Everyday @JoeBiden wins the election again. https://t.co/Tb9pmINsI4— Rep. Malcolm “Biden/Harris WON” Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) November 22, 2020
Twitter says it will automatically transfer the @/POTUS handle from Trump to Biden the moment Biden is sworn in. https://t.co/3C9rVGmg8O— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 22, 2020
Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, following the passage of a budget that has sparked outrage in the impoverished Central American nation https://t.co/ymgQMvRPYo— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 22, 2020
A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday’s Black Consciousness Day, a day that celebrates the Black community in Brazil. The incident has sparked outrage. https://t.co/QPqs4OJRMb— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
"I am telling you, people will slowly start to die." A rare look inside Ethiopia’s embattled region. https://t.co/DnCotna7AB— The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2020
There is no Constitutional provision for a president who refuses to leave office
From the WaPo article
“No, the framers did not envisage a president refusing to step down or discuss what should be done in such a situation,” Princeton historian Sean Wilentz said. “There’s obviously nothing in the Constitution about it.”
Anti-federalist No. 70 discusses the possibility
Comments
LOL, he lost by so much. What was he thinking? He ran on an anti-government, anti-mask agenda, and umm, I mean, it's a bad idea to elect anti-government people to the government. If you want to be a Republican Governor in Washington State, you'd better be smart, talk about your ideas to make government more efficient, modernize policies, advocate for more funding for our roads and commuter routes, etc. Republicans never do that, so they lose ground here every single election.
by tmccarthy0 on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 9:37am
This is absurd too:
I think it's interesting how this particular Trumpism feature is causing them to attack their own in preference for the individual politician. It's a reminder how Trump attacked a lot of them pretty viciously during the primary and then the nuttier of them turned around and become faux fans.
It's all about trying to keep the fans of Trump? The thing is, once he leaves the White House, he's not going away, he'll still be out there dividing not uniting, probably not just attacking Dems. Do imitators like this plan to be doing the same thing?
The trend definitely has a libertarian edge to it. Not too convenient during an pandemic when people need to be on a unified war footing. Should probably be pointed out that we are not the only country where this libertarian thing is rearing its head.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:00pm
aha, went over to Politico after I wrote that and see that what I was thinking about is their headline story, so I posted it here
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:34pm
It's all crazy, I don't get any of it AA. Yes, it definitely has a libertarian edge to it and yeah, not convenient at all during a pandemic! I've said this so many time now, but god damn it we live in the dumbest timeline!
by tmccarthy0 on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 2:56pm
Bad, dumb idea - "do you think Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed by a Venezuelan front company in cahoots with the CIA to throw elections to Communists?" OF COURSE THEY WOULD BELIEVE IT!
On Newsmax, OAN, Tucker, Hannity and all over the right wing echo chamber, and in the heads of 72 million of the Trump Base, that conspiracy theory would become the
questionanswer they wanted, they needed, they must have!
The proof for Stop The Steal!!!
"Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed by a Venezuelan front company in cahoots with the CIA to throw elections to Communists ..!!!! and what about Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania !!"
by NCD on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 4:20pm