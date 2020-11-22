Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
It’s past time to start seeing voters the way they see themselves.
Op-ed by Jay Caspian Kang @ NYTimes.com/Sunday Review, Nov. 20
Every immigrant arrives in this country with an implied debt. This country was nice enough to let you in, handed you a bag of rights and will now leave you alone to make your fortune. Left and right might disagree on how many people to let into the country or how to treat them when they’re here, but both sides expect a return on their good will.
They agree that America is enough — as long as you meet opportunity with hard work, you can secure ownership in this country. In exchange, both sides expect loyalty, whether complaint-free allegiance to the country’s ideals or the acknowledgment that very open-minded and generous people worked hard to fight off the racists and the xenophobes and that you, downtrodden immigrant, should never forget those who protect your freedom to pursue the American dream.
In the wake of the election, there has been a concerted call to stop treating Latinos and, to a lesser extent, Asian-Americans as a monolith. Such a reckoning is long overdue and certainly necessary. It’s fundamentally true that a Cuban-American in South Florida shares very little in common with a Guatemalan fishery worker in New Bedford, Mass. — who, in turn, does not identify in any real way with fifth-generation Texans along the Rio Grande Valley.
Similarly, former Vietnamese refugees in Orange County, Calif., will have a different level of sensitivity toward charges of “Communism” than a second-generation Ivy League-educated Indian-American just up the freeway in suburban Los Angeles. Though the full picture of the electorate is not yet clear, it shouldn’t be surprising that some of these populations ended up ignoring or even championing the xenophobia of the first Trump administration while others found it abhorrent and against their particular interests [....]
Comments
Photo illustration for the op-ed: East Harlem in 2016. Most of the people who live here aren’t white, but they probably don’t think of themselves as “people of color,” either.Credit: Joseph Michael Lopez
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 2:23am
Excellent article. I have seen some pretty dysfunctional relationships occur when a white liberal showed up in the environment of X group of people and seemed to assume that their presence alone would have them praised as saviors.
Trump helped pass the First Step Act, let a lot of people out of jail and largely ended the Drug War as a result. That alone is probably why he picked up a lot of minority votes compared to other Republicans (but not as many as Democrats have gotten, obviously).
The browning of America is underway. Whites are not marrying or having children with one another, they're doing drugs and committing suicide, cancelling and not talking with one another, and not leaving a whole lot behind for future generations. Trump's xenophobia was a knee jerk response to all that. We can't go on with notions of people that are completely dependent on how they relate to whites but instead need to consider how they relate to themselves.
by Orion on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 10:30am
Please cut the white shaming.
68k overdoses in 2018. Whites make up maybe 70% of those, so 48k out of a white population of 200 million. 1/4000. How much of that was junkie behavior vs medical incidents by poor pharma rollouts of opioids to treat pain?
People have been braying about the "browning of America" for 30+ years, with the concomitant extinction of the white privileged race (not that Irish are exactly one with Hungarians). It's full of hyperbole.
Maybe this is more what's bothering whites:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 12:11pm