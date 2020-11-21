Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
There is no Constitutional provision for a president who refuses to leave office
From the WaPo article
“No, the framers did not envisage a president refusing to step down or discuss what should be done in such a situation,” Princeton historian Sean Wilentz said. “There’s obviously nothing in the Constitution about it.”
Anti-federalist No. 70 discusses the possibility
“Let us suppose this man to be a favorite with his army, and that they are unwilling to part with their beloved commander in chief … and we have only to suppose one thing more, that this man is without the virtue, the moderation and love of liberty which possessed the mind of our late general [Washington] — and this country will be involved at once in war and tyranny.
… We may also suppose, without trespassing upon the bounds of probability, that this man may not have the means of supporting, in private life, the dignity of his former station; that like Caesar, he may be at once ambitious and poor, and deeply involved in debt. Such a man would die a thousand deaths rather than sink from the heights of splendor and power, into obscurity and wretchedness.”
http://resources.utulsa.edu/law/classes/rice/Constitutional/AntiFederalist/70.htm
We are in uncharted waters
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/shortcuts/2016/oct/09/it-cant-happen-here-1935-novel-sinclair-lewis-predicted-rise-donald-trump
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/us-judge-dismisses-trump-campaign-lawsuit-in-pa/2020/11/21/cc097fbe-2c50-11eb-9b14-ad872157ebc9_story.html
by Orion on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 6:52pm
Those not outraged by Trump are delusional.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 7:00pm
Bernie's got some. But not about Trump:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 7:48pm
Again with the jokes.
Almost 3 weeks post-election and still no movement on transition
Trump played golf instead of attending a global pandemic conference
Because transition is not in progress, the Biden transition team is at risk of cyber attacks by foreign entities
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 7:57pm
current perspective of Ex-Obama health care head.
thread
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 8:06pm
While the election took place Nov 3, most states had ballots still coming in and counting continuing days later.
The bulk of the main TV broadcasters called the election for Biden on Nov 7, which is exactly 2 weeks ago today.
I know it sounds more vicious using "almost 3 weeks", but nobody thought the counting would be decided on Nov 3.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 9:39pm
How long after the election was called did it take GW Bush to call Barack Obama?
How long after the election was called did it take for Barack Obama to call Trump?
Excuses
Excuses
Bush v. Gore was one state and something like 500+ votes.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:04pm
Gore disagreed with the court decision but still conceded
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:08pm
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 12:14am
Trump supporters believe the election was fraudulent
https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_us_111820/
Biden will face an uphill battle.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 8:32pm