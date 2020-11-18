Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Very much worth reading - and I’d add if you were reading @PatriciaMazzei @jennymedina and our colleagues much of this was to be expected https://t.co/AbYxlOpOLh— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 18, 2020
"I am telling you, people will slowly start to die." A rare look inside Ethiopia’s embattled region. https://t.co/DnCotna7AB— The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2020
There is no Constitutional provision for a president who refuses to leave office
From the WaPo article
“No, the framers did not envisage a president refusing to step down or discuss what should be done in such a situation,” Princeton historian Sean Wilentz said. “There’s obviously nothing in the Constitution about it.”
Anti-federalist No. 70 discusses the possibility
From HuffPost
“What Atlas has done is an embarrassment to the university,” said Dr. David Spiegel of the Stanford School of Medicine. “He is using his real affiliation with Hoover to provide credibility in issues he has no professional expertise to discuss in a professional way.”
Atlas is a neuroradiologist with no expertise or significant experience in infectious diseases or pandemics.
“We strongly condemn his behavior,” the resolution said. “It violates the core values of our faculty and the expectations under the Stanford Code of Conduct, which states that we all ‘are responsible for sustaining the high ethical standards of this institution.’”
Republicans have to Stop the Nonsense. They are traitors.
WASHINGTON—When it comes to protecting sensitive information from foreign hackers, President-elect Joe Biden’s team is largely on its own.
The federal government, which has some of the most sophisticated antihacking technologies in the world, is offering limited assistance to Mr. Biden’s transition operation in securing its email and other communications, despite concerns that the team is likely a top espionage target for Russia, China, and other adversaries, according to people familiar with the transition.
Sidney Powell made the rounds on right-wing talk radio and cable news, facing little pushback as she laid out a conspiracy theory that Venezuela, Cuba and other “communist” interests had used a secret algorithm to hack into voting machines and steal millions of votes from President Trump.... “What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history,” Mr. Carlson said .. when he invited Ms. Powell on his show to share her evidence, she became “angry and told us to stop contacting her.”
The folks who think China is socialist are gonna have fun tying themselves in knots trying to explain this one...https://t.co/mEMc5KeAbQ— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 21, 2020
Since Covid arrived, 326,000 more Americans have died than would have in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/mxOBHcZIYw— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) November 21, 2020
Small friday scoop:— daniel (@DMOberhaus) November 20, 2020
Researchers at @JHUAPL have successfully tested a prototype solar thermal propulsion system for the first time.
For the past ~70 years STP had been purely theoretical.
Now it's a leading candidate for an interstellar mission:https://t.co/YLfxkHJV21
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. https://t.co/Xov7Li5VUN— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
UPDATE: Active shooter reported at Mayfair Mall, at least 8 injured and taken to hospital https://t.co/tVTKwfekQo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 20, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Comments
Ditto "Asian-Americans". Really, why can't more supposedly smart people see that these big demographic categories we use are outdated, so obsolete as to be basically useless and frankly VERY racist!?
You drill down to county level, as he is suggesting, well then DOH you are really finally hitting REAL demographics, small sub-cultural groups where people may think alike. All you're really doing by doing that is trying to escape the big stupid obsolete category you are trying to shove a whole bunch of people into based on their ethnicity!
Yes, there are "ghettoes" where people think alike and maybe have the same genes too. At below the county level! It doesn't work across a whole state that way much less the whole country! DOH!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:49pm
I knew this Vietnamese guy - when he was 13 his father had them spend *a year* walking across Cambodia to freedom. Totally normal nice high school kid, perfect English/no accent, etc.. And I knew people who rented an apartment to some Vietnamese - they ripped out all the kitchen cabinet doors and put up mesh wire to raise chickens. This is all decades ago, but no, Asians - Indians, Laotian, Korean, Malay, Chinese... - are not all the same by any means.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 3:36pm
Interesting, this Flynn lawyer guy has no decency--BUT WE KNEW THAT, same as with Cohn-- is using old tyme propaganda rhetoric to rouse the pro-Trump anti-socialist Latino vote to stay with him, it also plays into the right wing tactic of painting Dems as dangerously beholden to the AOC Squad
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:08pm
From Pew.org, OCTOBER 21, 2020
Key facts about Black eligible voters in 2020 battleground states
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:17pm
Nate Silver and Matt Yglesias doing "told ya so" on topic:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:46pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:39pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:52pm
Bernie overhyped his Latino draw to better complain about Nevada.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:43pm
well yeah, a lot of his infamous Bro warriors were white college radical socialist elite boys, wouldn't know what to do with a shovel or a rake. Their input, noticed and played up by right wing social media (i.e. commie flags with Bernie's face) was a real turnoff to the working class that Bernie himself knew how to court.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:48pm
Comes to mind AOC has similar problems. She definitely knows how to relate to working class! At the same time, she won't do the necessary "Sister Souljah moments" to tamp down the political correctness police that turns them off. She thinks she can make a coalition of these two types, that's what social justice and woke warriors think too. They just can't see how many working class don't like their act, and now we are seeing it's not just "racist" white folks that don't like their act. It's like mixing oil and water.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:53pm
excerpt from the Politico article includes one thing I was not aware of, how BLM-related riots and looting played on Spanish-language TV!
I certainly read evidence of how poorly it was thought of with the many Dominicans and Puerto Ricans in my Bronx-to-Harlem area, but I never thought to think of just turning on the Spanish language TV channels and checking them out at the time.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 6:50pm