Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Nate Silver ponders, continued after the jump:
Perhaps a bit far-fetched, but Romney actually has a decent amount of leverage, if he and one of Collins, Murkowski, etc. threatened to become "Independent Republicans" or what have you who caucused with the Democrats.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
I don't *quite* get Democrats' cynicism on Romney, Collins and Murkowski. They're Republicans! They're often going to vote for conservative stuff! But Murk/Collins voted with Trump only ~1/2 the time in the last Congress. And Romney voted to impeach Trump! https://t.co/hdJRgWVME7 pic.twitter.com/qQVJCQqcUi— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
From HuffPost
“What Atlas has done is an embarrassment to the university,” said Dr. David Spiegel of the Stanford School of Medicine. “He is using his real affiliation with Hoover to provide credibility in issues he has no professional expertise to discuss in a professional way.”
Atlas is a neuroradiologist with no expertise or significant experience in infectious diseases or pandemics.
“We strongly condemn his behavior,” the resolution said. “It violates the core values of our faculty and the expectations under the Stanford Code of Conduct, which states that we all ‘are responsible for sustaining the high ethical standards of this institution.’”
Republicans have to Stop the Nonsense. They are traitors.
WASHINGTON—When it comes to protecting sensitive information from foreign hackers, President-elect Joe Biden’s team is largely on its own.
The federal government, which has some of the most sophisticated antihacking technologies in the world, is offering limited assistance to Mr. Biden’s transition operation in securing its email and other communications, despite concerns that the team is likely a top espionage target for Russia, China, and other adversaries, according to people familiar with the transition.
Sidney Powell made the rounds on right-wing talk radio and cable news, facing little pushback as she laid out a conspiracy theory that Venezuela, Cuba and other “communist” interests had used a secret algorithm to hack into voting machines and steal millions of votes from President Trump.... “What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history,” Mr. Carlson said .. when he invited Ms. Powell on his show to share her evidence, she became “angry and told us to stop contacting her.”
The folks who think China is socialist are gonna have fun tying themselves in knots trying to explain this one...https://t.co/mEMc5KeAbQ— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 21, 2020
Since Covid arrived, 326,000 more Americans have died than would have in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/mxOBHcZIYw— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) November 21, 2020
Small friday scoop:— daniel (@DMOberhaus) November 20, 2020
Researchers at @JHUAPL have successfully tested a prototype solar thermal propulsion system for the first time.
For the past ~70 years STP had been purely theoretical.
Now it's a leading candidate for an interstellar mission:https://t.co/YLfxkHJV21
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. https://t.co/Xov7Li5VUN— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
UPDATE: Active shooter reported at Mayfair Mall, at least 8 injured and taken to hospital https://t.co/tVTKwfekQo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 20, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I think: maybe a little less farfetched then he does, especially under a President Biden who knows the Senate best and how to work it.
When I just posted this retweet by Michael Steele, a former head of the RNC, of The Lincoln Project (former Republicans who have not joined the Dem party) targeting the Trump sellout Senators. They aren't going to stop as long as Trumpism is a factor, they're angry at what their party became under Trump:
And how supportive the people of Utah are of Romney and how he has complained about how Mitch McConnell's Senate gets nothing done.
as well as a reminder of things he's done like marching in a BLM protest and how Obamacare is really just a version of Romneycare.
When I see that the people of Maine are even more supportive of the independent ways of their Senator Collins no matter how much she is ridiculed:
When I see articles like this
And suggestions that Biden is one of the few Democrats that Mitch respects:
not to mention Mitch saying this.
When the conservative Cato Institute also agitates against Trumpism
When the neo-cons of The Bulwark are anti-Trumpism as well.
When a Republican governor is saying on TV that Trumpism is bad for The Republican Party
When I see the fatalism of liberals bemoaning how the obstructionism, it's always gonna be how it was during the Obama administration (and some even argue it was like that during the Bill Clinton administration, which I don't buy if you are talking about before the impeachment)
AS IF NOTHING CAN POSSIBLY EVER CHANGE and things are always going to be the same forever--
WHEN TRUMPISM ITSELF MAY HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE MOST RADICAL CHANGES OUR COUNTRY EVER WENT THROUGH
How can you believe things can't change when you've just lived through the most radical change of most lifetimes?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:44pm
100% correct. . .
Elsewhere, I had a person question the feasibility of someone
like this young upstart to become more than he is at this point
in his career. Another person said he lacks the character to go
far in the party.
After what we all have just experienced, my answer to both was...
NEVER SAY NEVER.
~OGD~
embedded link: dagblog.com/.../face-future-trumphumper-party
.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 6:55am
Political scientist pointing out that winning GOP races for the House performed better than Trump, reads it as Trump populism not preferred by those type of districts:
Edit to add: there's some interesting replies to his tweet, both agreeing and disagreeing with how he's reading the phenomenon
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:36pm
First at this point it's all talk. We don't yet know how much resistance republicans will have toward Biden cabinet picks. And Sanders would have faced massive resistance if Obama or Clinton had picked him, even in the time of so called less polarization. Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left. They might spread the propaganda to win elections but they didn't believe it for a second. And third choosing Sanders would make a likely republican senate a sure thing even if both democrats won the run off in Georgia. Sanders as labor secretary would be powerless so why would he want the position?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:13pm
this that you point out
Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left.
is a great example of what I am talking about in my new comment below. This was Senators doing their duty as the elite grownup body.
So it wasn't that long ago that they could do that, in spite of populist Hillary and Obama hate.
In the Trump years, we had too many of them taking advantage of Trump populism and pumping it rather than tamping it down as they are supposed to.
And Mitch goes along with it all, devil's bargain, because it's the only way to get some conservative policy things done that he wants done.
Go to John McCain's dramatic vote on health care as an example. Likewise when the grownup GOP Senators put their foot down on certain foreign policy things that Trump admin was doing.
Don't forget that besides McCain dying, there was Bob Corker and Jeff Flake leaving in disgust in 2018. Enter Romney. Now new moderate bipartisan president. Next?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:34pm
here's a major problem, maybe THE major problem:
from Politico Culture wars fuel Trump’s blue-collar Latino gains
In the past, there was the tendency to attribute this whole thing to a white working class that is dying off. BUT it's not, because it also includes lots of Hispanics and they are growing, not dying off!
Then go for a minute with the simplified classic view of the original intent of the Senate and the House. Where the House is supposed to be the big messy unruly populist body and the Senate is supposed to be the elite grownups checking the populist fervor.
We currently have a significant noisy minority of Senators on the right side of the aisle who don't fill the role of elite grownups that they are supposed to and stoke populist culture wars, i.e. the Rubio types. All you have to do is form a majority block of the grownup Senators to counteract their demagogic populist culture war crap which should stay in the House where it belongs. Dis them to take their role as Senators seriously or run for the House instead.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:20pm