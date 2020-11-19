Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
But behind the scenes, Biden’s advisers are in the midst of a fierce lobbying blitz to get Trump’s allies to crack. They're dispatching emissaries from past administrations — Republican and Democrat — along with a wide array of business and interest group leaders to intercede on Biden’s behalf. According to three transition officials, Biden's team is in talks with multiple Republican leaders and officeholders to end the transition stalemate, warning them of risks to national security and public health if the president-elect isn’t granted access to the government.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are also deploying aides and allies to ramp up public pressure on General Services Administrator Emily Murphy, who has refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory and thus allow the transition to officially begin. And Biden’s roster of medical experts is making the rounds on cable TV to argue that the transition needs to get underway now for the country to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to hundreds of millions of Americans quickly next year.
Democratic congressional leaders have joined in, too, criticizing Murphy for holding up the transition.
Calm down, everything is fine
We have a reassuring tweet from Emily Murphy the GSA chief
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 9:34am
I love that there is a "translate this" icon right below that. Does it translate to "covfefe?"
by Orion on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:04am
Biden approaches 80 million votes
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 10:08am
MAGA Truthers in Miami
I don't think that you can blame this on the woke
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:14pm
What we are going through is not normal.
It does not suggest that working across the aisle will be an easy task
Biden won the election
Fist bumping Lindsay Graham tried to influence officials in Georgia
Continue your in the bubble optimism
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:01pm
Trump's Wall of Enablers are letting the clock run out, waiting for Trump to face reality. Any of them who stops applauding will incur Trump's wrath, so like Stalinist apparatchiks, they play along with his megalomaniac schemes.
With Trump's invitation to Michigan legislators to come conspire with him to overturn the election in Michigan, which Biden won by 158,000 votes, and with Trump stewing for 2 weeks in the White House (sans 3-4 days golfing locally) it seems he actually believes he can yet game a win and a second term. It's not just trolling.
by NCD on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 5:04pm
The correct current headline for the Politico story is
Biden mounts lobbying blitz to crack GOP resistance to his transition
Whereas your version paints him as a hapless victim of Trump.
He's turning out to be a real winner with tons of experience and savvy at navigating political impasses.
I know you have so much invested in victimhood in general, how you have no agency to change things except protesting in the streets.
And now how there is no one around with the agency to beat the evil genius troll Trump (not to mention the systemically racist country)
and we must all cry outrage and rend our clothes and gnash our teeth at the troll's antics and be afraid, very afraid, Trump and enablers could stage a fascist coup.
But meanwhile, to add to the news: Joe Biden just assembles a big coalition as a workaround to defang the troll. He's going to be an excellent president, proving himself right now with this. Agency, ability, no victimhood.
I know you're going to miss having Trump with power to rail and scream against. But it's coming, time to start to get used ot it, you are going to have to learn to let go and find another oppressor.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 6:58pm
P.S. I dislike partisanship, but I would like to point out this incongruity for someone who claims to be a Democratic partisan. It's really counterproductive to be constantly hunting for news that can be spun to "woe is us", and emphasize chicken-little-sky-is-falling-Trump-and-his-supporters-are-going-to-be-the-death-of-us-all. It's not the behavior of a partisan, it's the behavior of an enemy propagandist trying to hurt the morale of the troops.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 7:09pm
Your argument is nonsense
What Trump is doing is unprecedented
The message is not "Woe is us", but "Woe is the country"
People with national security experience use the same words,
If a Woke President refused to concede, and had the backing of a Woke Congress, your tone would be different
You would be justifiably outraged.
Trump seems to be working to have Republican legislators change the electors who will cast votes
It is not my problem that you think this serious issue is not important.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:49am
It's unprecedented for the loser of a presidential election to flail around like a chicken with his head cut off. The show is ridiculous that in the end will fail. So It's hard for me to take it seriously.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 9:37am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 9:53am
I don't care that you and AA don't take it seriously
Trump has decimated government agencies
His recent actions at DOD are questionable
The transition is important so the Biden administration has a better handle on the situation.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:14am
The leader of Color of Change says that Democrats have to get their message together
Democrats accept that they have to apologize for defund the police
Biden makes clear he is talking about police reform
When the media says there are people talking about defund the police, Democrats should ask the media why Republicans are not constantly asked to apologize for statements made by the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, etc.
Republicans are NEVER asked to repeated apologize for racist statements made by White supremacists who support Republicans
In fact, the media was reluctant to call Steve King a White supremacist
Democrats need to stop taking the media hands out
Grow a backbone.
Democrats should say that they are for police reform
Democrats should laugh at the words defund the police and say, nice diversion we are talking about police reform.
Edit to add:
Democrats should say we want to help people
We target policy to specific sates
Needs in Pennsylvania and New York are different than needs in Arizona and Georgia
Needs of white blue collar workers are different than in majority black urban centers
We look to craft the needs of all
Different states and groups have different priorities.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:34am
Amazing insight.
So what should he do?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:37am
My response was to AA suggesting that pointing out the obvious is taking a "woe is me" stance and ocean-kst saying that he just doesn't care. I think those are ridiculous positions.
By he, do you mean ocean-kat?
Edit to add:
Damage being done to the COVID response
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/11/19/delayed-transition-covid-19-deaths/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:17pm
Biden, silly.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:15pm
I explained why I disagreed with the positions taken by AA and ocean-kat. That was the point of my post.
I think outrage and "woe is the country" responses are appropriate
My post was that suggesting nothing major was occurring was "silly".
Biden's legal options are limited because the power rests with the GSA
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-11-19/emily-murphy-joe-biden-donald-trump-general-services-administration-transition
I will hang on to my outrage.
Biden's attempt at bipartisanship has already failed
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:39pm
He's already a failure, can't do outrage for the outrage fans. He doesn't seem capable of it for some reason.. Bernie, now that was a candidate that knows how to do outrage.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:29pm
Oh wait, I was just doing a site search for something else, and ran across this. Turns out he does do outrage, about one thing in particular:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:54pm
Biden is trying to keep people calm
Mitch McConnell is going to obstruct Biden
We will get executive orders
You want bipartisanship with the other side taking any steps.
Good luck
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:18pm
some hints here
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 3:36pm
another one here
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 3:51pm
More humor
McConnell was an obstructionist
Has McConnell congratulated the President-elect?
Talk about rose colored glasses
Edit to add:
In your bubble, you want bipartisanship
Biden wants bipartisanship
In your bubble, it already exists
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 4:25pm
Yglesias talking about it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 3:14pm
Biden, an hour ago:
Edit to add: and 3 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:34pm
Yesterday:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:36pm
^ Note CALMING messages: We might be Democrats and Republicans, but we’re Americans first — and together, we’re going to beat COVID-19. and how we are moving forward to ensure a smooth transition of power.
No requests for outrage. No attack on Trump. Stay calm and carry on. They're gonna handle it. No divisiveness, work bipartisanship, go for unity. No agitation for fighting or protesting.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:43pm
Let us see how Biden does with getting judges on the bench.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:20pm
a hint.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 3:31pm
Obama on reaching across the aisle
https://thehill.com/homenews/news/526150-obama-on-bipartisanship-there-is-a-way-to-reach-out-and-not-be-a-sap
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:58pm