By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 11/17/20 08:56 PM EST

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday batted down questions about whether a government agency should certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, pledging that a transfer of power will happen on time.

"We are going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one. What we all say about it is frankly irrelevant. ... All of it will happen right on time, and we will swear in the next administration on Jan. 20," McConnell told reporters during a press conference.

McConnell was asked by reporters if it was time for the General Services Administration (GSA) to certify that Biden won the Nov. 3 election — a move that would give him and his team access to federal resources and the ability to coordinate with federal officials.

McConnell demurred, however, saying the courts would settle election disputes and states would certify their votes.

McConnell, like many GOP lawmakers, hasn't directly acknowledged that Biden won the election since [....]