By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
In the wake of weekslong public attacks on the slogan by Democratic elected officials, movement leaders are mulling counteroffensives to push back on the criticism. A major theme of any response would be that moderate Democrats have failed to produce evidence to prove that the “defund” push caused unexpected defeats in House and Senate races. Instead, they say, the complaints are based on isolated anecdotes.
Without a defense, some organizers fear centrist Democrats could use the election results as an excuse to not tackle police reform, a major campaign promise made by President-elect Joe Biden.
“I am disappointed that this has been the post-election conversation and I have not seen the data sets to support it,” said Rashad Robinson, president of the nonprofit civil rights group Color of Change, a partner organization in the Black Lives Matter movement. “Which means that it's reflective because it's always easier to blame Black people.”
A half-dozen Black Lives Matter leaders said in interviews that they felt disrespected and frustrated by the debate over the slogan “defund the police,” instead of the fundamental policy pushed by protesters for systemic changes to policing. They said Democrats didn’t have a strategy to fight against GOP attack ads and are now blaming them for not doing the party’s job for it [....]
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 6:45am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 6:57am
Black Lives Matter has been a movement since all the way back to Trayvon Martin. Have Dems been losing elections since then?
by Orion on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:03am
Call to defund in 2012? Don't recall that.
Don't remember woke people 2012 breaking windows and hassling outdoor diners and homeowners.
Do remember an amateur unprepared confrontation with UofMizzou's President, where they wasted an opportunity to make a real point. But at least it was just cringeworth, not sonegative PR.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:25am
People were talking about demilitarizing, not defunding: https://time.com/3111474/rand-paul-ferguson-police/
by Orion on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:44pm
Exactly. Even Rand Paul was for.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:21pm
more here, entire thread
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:18pm
After Hillary lost, the bickering was identical.
Disagreements among Democrats is expected
Democrats argue policies
Republicans fall in line
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:23pm
They say on their official site that they are six years old as of July 13, started July 13, 2013 to address the Trayvon Martin case. That was addressing George Zimmerman, not police forces, and not any organization or activity yet, just growing out of social media like this
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:37pm
From Politico
Democrats do have to control the message on police reform.
Edit to add:
The scary message from the Jezebel article above
Edit to add:
Note: I am entering commentary from links you provided.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 8:58am
When Obama won, there was a shift in party identification
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/11/5/18052390/trump-2018-2016-identity-politics-democrats-immigration-race
When Hillary lost, many blamed identity politics. Mark Lilla's 2016 NYT article was a classic example.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/20/opinion/sunday/the-end-of-identity-liberalism.html
Blame for down ballot losses is now placed on Black activists. Black activists are not going to stop seeking justice. No matter how equal justice is packaged, it will not be the "right" message for many people.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 8:54am
They sent a letter electronically to Harris & Biden requesting a meeting Nov. 7
Their tweet on topic, still waiting, 19 hrs. ago.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:24pm
Did the meeting occur?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:25pm
? Link is right there, whole tweet is also pasted upthread, they tweeted 19 hrs ago Still hoping to sit with @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris along with Jezebel article about not taking Black voters for granted. Unless that's not in English, I take it to mean it has not and they have not even gotten a response.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:31pm
So there has been no meeting
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:34pm
Exactly! Why isn't that clear? I am suspecting they are being dissed on purpose, that's why I am pointing it out. And they are still trying to be relatively polite about it so far, so as to not burn any bridges.
You think them being dissed is a good thing too? I am surprised.
Note the only thing I could find from Team Biden with any possible relationship to topic so far is Kamala's tweet above on hate crimes with a picture of the FBI. She is obviously messaging pro-FBI. That they are going to be working with federal law enforcement to fight hate crime. Nothing about reforming police being a priority of any kind so far. Avoiding the issue, do not want to play it up.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:45pm
You are funny.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:48pm
And that has to do with the Black Lives Matter striking back at centrist Dems, how?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 2:46pm