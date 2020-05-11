Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.

By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19

Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.

In the wake of weekslong public attacks on the slogan by Democratic elected officials, movement leaders are mulling counteroffensives to push back on the criticism. A major theme of any response would be that moderate Democrats have failed to produce evidence to prove that the “defund” push caused unexpected defeats in House and Senate races. Instead, they say, the complaints are based on isolated anecdotes.

Without a defense, some organizers fear centrist Democrats could use the election results as an excuse to not tackle police reform, a major campaign promise made by President-elect Joe Biden.

“I am disappointed that this has been the post-election conversation and I have not seen the data sets to support it,” said Rashad Robinson, president of the nonprofit civil rights group Color of Change, a partner organization in the Black Lives Matter movement. “Which means that it's reflective because it's always easier to blame Black people.”

A half-dozen Black Lives Matter leaders said in interviews that they felt disrespected and frustrated by the debate over the slogan “defund the police,” instead of the fundamental policy pushed by protesters for systemic changes to policing. They said Democrats didn’t have a strategy to fight against GOP attack ads and are now blaming them for not doing the party’s job for it [....]