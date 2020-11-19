Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
An article in the NYT describes the frustration one man encountered when trying to reach out to Trump supporters.
73 million Americans voted for Donald Trump. He doubled down on all his worst vices, and he was rewarded for it with 10 million more votes than he received in 2016.
The majority of people of color rejected his cruelty and vulgarity. But along with others who voted for Joe Biden, we are now being lectured by a chorus of voices including Pete Buttigieg and Ian Bremmer, to “reach out” to Trump voters and “empathize” with their pain.
This is the same advice that was given after Trump’s 2016 victory, and for nearly four years, I attempted to take it. Believe me, it’s not worth it.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/19/opinion/trump-supporters.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
I tried talking to a friend who is a Trump supporter back around 2018. He went on a rant about the United Kingdom being "taken over by sand niggers." I'll pass.
by Orion on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 4:43am
Same experience here
The milder form is that things are being exaggerated
The highest level is that there is a plot against Trump that includes Hugo Chavez
The reality may be that the electorate has changed
Imprisoning children and denying a pandemic may be what the public wants.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:55am