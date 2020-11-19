By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18

More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.

About one-third of the country said they are "happy" that Trump lost the Nov. 3 presidential election compared with one-quarter of Americans who say they are happy that Biden won. An additional 18% said they were "satisfied" with Trump's loss, compared with 28% who were "dissatisfied" and 10% who were "angry."

The poll also found a majority of the public disapproves of how Trump has handled the transition process, with one-third saying the delay is a major threat to national security. 26% of the public thinks that the stalling poses a minor threat, meaning a little over half of the country is concerned about the lagging process on national security grounds [....]

Overall, 33% of those surveyed reported voting on Election Day compared with 31% who voted early in person, and 36% who returned a mail ballot. Reporting ahead of Election Day showed Biden supporters were about two times as likely to vote by mail as were Trump supporters. Trump supporters were much more likely to vote in person on Election Day.

While 60% of Americans believe Biden fairly won the election, 32% say he won it only due to voter fraud. Seventy-seven percent of Trump supporters said that Biden won the election only due to fraud [....]