Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
Good for @BenSasse https://t.co/OqGkfTmiVP— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) November 20, 2020
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance. By Andrew Marantz @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 14
Campaigns that managed to reverse post-election power grabs generally did four things:
— mobilized mass participation
— encouraged defections
— used multiple methods of noncooperation, like boycotts and strikes
— stayed disciplined, even with repressionhttps://t.co/ALLuYjUQhA pic.twitter.com/uQQvyEjI8r
From Politico
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
Is America disintegrating into anarchy and civil war among races, religions, and regions? Is the country more divided than ever before? The answer is no. The social and economic divides among white Northerners and white Southerners, Blacks and whites, Catholics and Protestants and Jews were much more intense in 1920 than they are today in 2020. What has happened is that the formerly unified, mostly Northern mainline Protestant American establishment has—perhaps temporarily—broken down, allowing the actual diversity of interests and opinions in the United States to be expressed rather than suppressed.
Democrats vent to Schumer over Senate majority failure https://t.co/zcIQgxNaJH pic.twitter.com/iLKZyLQ2gF— The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2020
“Tyson Foods ordered employees to report for work while supervisors privately wagered money on the number of workers who would be sickened by the deadly virus.” https://t.co/xtHVpyCsro— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 19, 2020
By VERONIQUE DE RUGY | 11.19.2020
Americans are nowhere close to embracing the radical left https://t.co/Lg4aEhsPiz— reason (@reason) November 19, 2020
Woke Bastards
The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest association of physicians in the United States, this week revealed it has developed a new policy identifying racism as a threat to public health in America.
Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee were chosen for Pfizer's COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program. The states were chosen for their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure.https://t.co/IcOGUpH8uG— WDVM 25 (@WDVMTV) November 17, 2020
Very much worth reading - and I’d add if you were reading @PatriciaMazzei @jennymedina and our colleagues much of this was to be expected https://t.co/AbYxlOpOLh— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 18, 2020
This is really a great compilation of short essays by some of the best thinkers around. Here's the first 5 for an idea:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:41pm
Most major countries have a reactionary element, and America largely avoided that due to a conservative movement that kept the lid on such nonsense. (Think of William F. buckley shutting out the John Bitch Society.) Conservatism declined greatly after George W. bush's second term and our first black president triggered something in some people to which reaction was the only response. Nevertheless reactionary movements often venerate something sacred in their own culture that has to be defended - Putin with the Orthodox Church, Mussolini with the legacy of Rome, etc. Trump did no such thing and came with all the stylings of a used car salesman. There was something cheap and disposable about it. It was Joe Biden s campaign that went for the sacred.
by Orion on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:01am
Interesting thoughts, Politico should have invited you to do an essay! I really like your last sentence. He is doing that, for sure, almost to a treacly point for many like me that are more cynical. But that kind of treacle, it still seems to sell quite well? I can't tell you how many social media posts I've seen that admire the videos of him with the stuttering boy or hugging the Down's syndrome kid...I know my mother would have liked it, hook line and sinker. The touchy feely thing that some #MeToo were on him about before the primaries, that's a feature for a lot of women, not a bug.
Edit to add: now I am reminded of Geo. Bush Sr.'s "kindler gentler" meme in his first campaign; it was almost like he was running against the Reagan administration in which he served.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:18am
Afterthought, you might find this that I just watched at Artforum inspiring; the artist has long worked on project inspired by Malevich's avant-garde "Black Square" painting of 1915 which he called an "icon". She recently added an image of Biden (this was before he won.) Video is only 3:35 minutes, so not onerous:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:49am