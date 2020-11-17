Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The woman who is singlehandedly responsible for deciding whether the federal government can start preparing for the new administration has been looking for a new job of her own, even as she holds off on letting others prepare for new jobs https://t.co/WYHk7cHksK— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 16, 2020
From HuffPost
“What Atlas has done is an embarrassment to the university,” said Dr. David Spiegel of the Stanford School of Medicine. “He is using his real affiliation with Hoover to provide credibility in issues he has no professional expertise to discuss in a professional way.”
Atlas is a neuroradiologist with no expertise or significant experience in infectious diseases or pandemics.
“We strongly condemn his behavior,” the resolution said. “It violates the core values of our faculty and the expectations under the Stanford Code of Conduct, which states that we all ‘are responsible for sustaining the high ethical standards of this institution.’”
Republicans have to Stop the Nonsense. They are traitors.
WASHINGTON—When it comes to protecting sensitive information from foreign hackers, President-elect Joe Biden’s team is largely on its own.
The federal government, which has some of the most sophisticated antihacking technologies in the world, is offering limited assistance to Mr. Biden’s transition operation in securing its email and other communications, despite concerns that the team is likely a top espionage target for Russia, China, and other adversaries, according to people familiar with the transition.
Sidney Powell made the rounds on right-wing talk radio and cable news, facing little pushback as she laid out a conspiracy theory that Venezuela, Cuba and other “communist” interests had used a secret algorithm to hack into voting machines and steal millions of votes from President Trump.... “What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history,” Mr. Carlson said .. when he invited Ms. Powell on his show to share her evidence, she became “angry and told us to stop contacting her.”
The folks who think China is socialist are gonna have fun tying themselves in knots trying to explain this one...https://t.co/mEMc5KeAbQ— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 21, 2020
Since Covid arrived, 326,000 more Americans have died than would have in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/mxOBHcZIYw— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) November 21, 2020
Small friday scoop:— daniel (@DMOberhaus) November 20, 2020
Researchers at @JHUAPL have successfully tested a prototype solar thermal propulsion system for the first time.
For the past ~70 years STP had been purely theoretical.
Now it's a leading candidate for an interstellar mission:https://t.co/YLfxkHJV21
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. https://t.co/Xov7Li5VUN— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
UPDATE: Active shooter reported at Mayfair Mall, at least 8 injured and taken to hospital https://t.co/tVTKwfekQo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 20, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
Attack ad on Emily Murphy by Meidas Touch:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:00pm
#MurphyBreakdown trending, at the top of that hashtag right now:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:33pm
This woman should not be able to find future employment
She puts her well-being over the safety of the nation
One state was in play in 2000
Joe Biden is the clear winner in 2020
She needs to do her job
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 8:30pm
I'm not surprised that you want to see her impoverished and pushing a shopping cart while living on the street. It just seems to me that that's a bit too harsh a punishment for waiting a few weeks before signing the paperwork to begin Biden's transition.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 11:38pm
We disagree
What a surprise
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:29pm
Why don't they think of stuff like this themselves? We pay them to watch what she and the rest of the civil service is doing and we pay her and she works for us:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:32am
It shouldn't come to point where citizens should even want to lobby a GSA head. If she doesn't know what she's supposed to do, if she can't say it to the public, she herself needs advice and consent, she needs to know her duties. Who the heck gets paid to not know what they are supposed to do? If she doesn't know what to do, get advice and be able to tell the public, her employer, what she is supposed to be doing. She's supposed to tell us, not the other way around, supposed to be an expert at running government operations.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:42am
Election expert Hasen is basically saying the same thing--that she needs a signal from Congress about what she is supposed to do:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:32pm
It should be pointed out that McConnell did make a definitive statement, it was just a cagey admission:
It's becoming very clear that it's like "moat" said on another thread days ago: his base is unfortunately for them, their only base right now and they are just trying to get to the next gas station on fumes. Let Trump and his fans play their games out. At the cost of more lost lives.
Nothing's changed on the latter front, though, as they've always been willing to sacrifice lives of the stupid to keep the economy going, while the smart ones of them wear masks and keep social distance and still have jobs until the vaccine comes.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 4:00pm
OK great! and doing it the smart Biden way, eyes on the prize, not the politics!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 8:03pm
^ AND looks coordinated with Team Biden, not sent until their lobbying and meeting with governors is over. If true, another great sign, knows how to fight.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:04am
Same point here
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:37pm
and the Biden team is probably directly responsible, as per the Politico article cited below
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:58pm
I've noticed that WSJ's advertising department is also on board:
They are eager to move on and start selling stories about how the Biden admin is doing all the wrong things and how you can profit from that knowledge. This Trump farce for the unwashed fans is quite tiresome.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:47pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:25pm
Edit to add correct current headline for Politico story is Biden mounts lobbying blitz to crack GOP resistance to his transition
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 6:43pm
Each day you provide me with humor.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:37pm
Actually, I am trying to avoid you and your attempts to get me ensnared in wasting time on your faulty interpretations of the news.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:47pm
Yada Yada
Trump and Emily Murphy have wasted two weeks by blocking the transition
You repeatedly demonstrate that you have zero comprehension of current events
You think Republicans who are too cowardly to say that Biden is President-elect will be bipartisan
When Trump leaves, his insane base remains
The base thinks Fox News is too Liberal
Republicans will not be bipartisan because the base will primary them.
You are trapped in a bubble
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:15pm
I am very impressed and heartened by this, especially this part
This is basically their first 3am phone call crisis and they are showing they know how to handle it!
I.E., they would not fall for feeding a troll like Saddam Hussein either.
It comes from a lifetime of experience. Honestly, personally I did not expect this much wisdom from him and who he hired to help him. It is a very good sign!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:44pm
Yup, Biden just made a strong public statement about the Trump adminstration delay possibly costing lives DIRECTLY AFTER meeting with 5 REPUBLICAN and 5 Democratic GOVERNORS. To present as a unified BI PARTISAN COALITION against the delay. Still playing very very smart, disarming instead of feeding the troll.
I am personally pleased and heartened! They know how to do this, not clueless. They will have to because he will probably continue to be an adversary for a very long time, because of his fans. Again, a lifetime of experience dealing with attempted bipartisanship that failed (including as Obama's VP) means he is more likely to know what may work.than most others!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 6:38pm
Bipartisanship failed,
70% of Trump voters believe that Biden is not the legitimate President-elect.
There is no legal method to compel Emily Murphy to release funds for transition.
In the Nixon era, Republicans demanded that he leave office.
Where are those patriotic Republicans today?
You may not care, but the country is at risk
You can do your chasing a troll dodge, Trump loves you for it
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:09pm
Joe Biden
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/19/us/politics/biden-trump-electoral-process.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:17pm
Trump invited two Michigan Republican legislators to the WH to talk
The talk will likely focus on challenging the electors who show up to cast electoral college votes
Nothing to see here
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:47pm