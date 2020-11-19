Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
“I’m very disappointed by the extreme partisanship going on nationally and right here in Minnesota. Both political parties are to blame. The constant negative and sharp rhetoric is undermining voters’ confidence in our public institutions,” Bakk said in a statement. “It doesn’t have to stay this way.”
Bakk’s exit is especially surprising because he is a former leader of the Senate DFL caucus. Bakk won election as minority leader in 2011, then served as majority leader until Republicans reclaimed control of the state Senate in 2017.
Their exits illustrate a long-moving evolution in Minnesota politics, as Democrats lose ground in the Iron Range, for generations an ancestral Democratic bastion of union members working the mines, and gain ground in formerly Republican suburbs around the Twin Cities area [....]
this is why I argued about rmrd's changing of this NYTimes headline
http://dagblog.com/link/despite-protests-biden-wom-minnesota-suburbs-because-trump-s-racism-33052
because I had read some about Minnesota statehouse already and knew he was misreading a Biden win. Downticket they want Biden bi-partisan types. Lots of local GOP are preferable to the votes there, for whatever reason.
These midwest states do not like the type of government they see in the big liberal cities of their own states. They don't like long political correctness discussions in city council. Not their thing. Care about schools and law and order being able to take the wife to Applebee's and the farmers getting good prices for crops.
What this means:the Dems don't get to redistrict. And redistricting is the key to Dems more easily winning the national offices. That's the first step to get out of the wilderness.
You cannot push the ranting woke shit on a local level outside of urban areas.. Doesn't work, just that simple. Doesn't even work in a lot of areas of California! Those who lost not just their home but whole towns they grew up in don't give a damn about that shit, don't want to hear it.
The mayor of Minneapolis is a liberal to most people in Minnesota. But all summer (mostly white) college students protested against him and changed "shame!" because he wouldn't interfere in the police situation because legally he could not. The rest of Minnesota isn't interested in becoming that sort of place. Same as in Wisconsin, they don't want to be Milwaukee nor Madison (god forbid! They even tear down statues of abolitionists there.)
Across geographically larger governed areas than cities, you get power first with moderation. After you get power, you can try to move the Overton window (either left or right, I might add). Not before! You'll never get power that way.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020
bet everyone in Minnesota saw this on their local tv news; this is what happens when after you have rioting over police abuse and then you have a liberal mayor supposedly taking care of the situation; give them an arm and they want a leg.
in the middle of a pandemic yet. Didn't "they" already burn down a police station and a bunch of stores, Edna? Nothing's ever enough for them, will never compromise on anything.
Biden stressed one thing over and over and over and over in his campaign above all else: willing to work with the other side, unity, healing,,not fighting. a president for all the people.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020