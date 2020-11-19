Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
By VERONIQUE DE RUGY | 11.19.2020
Americans are nowhere close to embracing the radical left https://t.co/Lg4aEhsPiz— reason (@reason) November 19, 2020
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
Is America disintegrating into anarchy and civil war among races, religions, and regions? Is the country more divided than ever before? The answer is no. The social and economic divides among white Northerners and white Southerners, Blacks and whites, Catholics and Protestants and Jews were much more intense in 1920 than they are today in 2020. What has happened is that the formerly unified, mostly Northern mainline Protestant American establishment has—perhaps temporarily—broken down, allowing the actual diversity of interests and opinions in the United States to be expressed rather than suppressed.
Democrats vent to Schumer over Senate majority failure https://t.co/zcIQgxNaJH pic.twitter.com/iLKZyLQ2gF— The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2020
“Tyson Foods ordered employees to report for work while supervisors privately wagered money on the number of workers who would be sickened by the deadly virus.” https://t.co/xtHVpyCsro— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 19, 2020
By VERONIQUE DE RUGY | 11.19.2020
Americans are nowhere close to embracing the radical left https://t.co/Lg4aEhsPiz— reason (@reason) November 19, 2020
Woke Bastards
The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest association of physicians in the United States, this week revealed it has developed a new policy identifying racism as a threat to public health in America.
Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee were chosen for Pfizer's COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program. The states were chosen for their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure.https://t.co/IcOGUpH8uG— WDVM 25 (@WDVMTV) November 17, 2020
Very much worth reading - and I’d add if you were reading @PatriciaMazzei @jennymedina and our colleagues much of this was to be expected https://t.co/AbYxlOpOLh— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 18, 2020
This statement is bone-chilling.— George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) November 18, 2020
The government “is not responsible for the supply of food and drink to the population in an emergency”.
What the hell is government for, if not for this? https://t.co/YB2h3BcK39
“We’ll see how helpful you are in November:” Inside the @GOP's subterranean year-long effort to get Georgia's Republican election chief to join the MAGA cult https://t.co/AF9oKzxtd9— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 18, 2020
The plan, known as the most-favored nations rule, would link government payments for medicines to lower prices paid abroad.
Current headline story by Sarah Owermohle & Dan Diamond @ Politico.com, Nov. 17
President Donald Trump has resurrected a long-delayed plan to slash drug prices, with advisers pitching him on an added benefit: It would hit an industry that Trump believes slow-walked coronavirus vaccine development until after the election.
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 11/17/20 08:56 PM EST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday batted down questions about whether a government agency should certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, pledging that a transfer of power will happen on time.
AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general - another big story from @JZBleiberg https://t.co/snMHh5wOnU— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) November 18, 2020
(CNN)In an unprecedented move, the Detroit-based Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked along partisan lines on a critical vote Tuesday and was unable to certify the county's presidential results before the deadline.
The two Democrats on the panel voted to certify the results, while the two Republicans voted against it.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:43am
Trump underperformed
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/17/trumps-presidency-republ...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:08am
Trump is a wacko "extremist." Many people voted split ticket, they wanted Trump gone but didn't want "librul" Dems in other offices. Also, according to more than one article posted here, many also wanted divided government
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:14am
p.s. what appears a moderate Dem to you or me is a "librul" tax-and-spend socialist to a Dominican immigrant small businessman who can't make the payment on his new car if the libruls keep shutting down business and make supportive noises about continuous protesting against police while they have to board up their streetfront windows. You think fixing broken windows and then the plywood is free?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:21am
And I read different about lots of other places, like Philly for one of many examples
Like it or not (and everyone here doesn't) he lost some he disgusted, but then gained others!.Like many Latinos...etc.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:43am