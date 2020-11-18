Woke Bastards

The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest association of physicians in the United States, this week revealed it has developed a new policy identifying racism as a threat to public health in America.

After denouncing systemic racism this summer, and identifying violent police interactions as threatening to the health of those in Black and Brown communities, in particular, the AMA announced a policy on Monday aimed at guiding health care practitioners and institutions to help mitigate racism’s detrimental impact on people’s health.