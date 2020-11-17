Hey now . . .

What about a dose of Covid with that Turkey Gramdma?

MediaMatters

On Fox News, Dr. Scott Atlas encourages large holiday

gatherings: “For many people this is their last Thanksgiving”



Oh and about his 'rise up' crap to the Michiganders?

CBS Bay area News

Stanford Disavows Statements From Hoover Institution

Fellow, White House Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas

