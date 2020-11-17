By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Nov. 17

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Tuesday that it would be a “mistake” to precipitously yank troops from Afghanistan or Iraq and urged the administration to make no major defense or foreign policy changes for the rest of the year.

"I think it's extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes with regard to defense and foreign policy. I think a precipitous drawdown in either Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake,” McConnell told reporters.

McConnell’s comments came as acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced that President Trump had ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January [....]