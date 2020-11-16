Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The problem for Biden in an effort to unite a divided country is that even once Trump leaves, right-wing misinformation remains.https://t.co/w6sKiDZHrX— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 17, 2020
A blue wave in the majority-white suburbs was pivotal to Joe Biden’s electoral college win https://t.co/FG58Qvxx9p— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 16, 2020
(Smith is a columnist on economics @ Bloomberg; Lynch is Global Economics correspondent @ WaPo)
Correct https://t.co/ZUBUNhdabu— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 17, 2020
In one of the most Democratic cities in the country, President-elect Joe Biden’s support was roughly flat, even as President Donald Trump increased his support — with @JonathanTamari, @sbcmw & @Elaijuh https://t.co/indIeujRL5
57% want stricter gun laws, 9% less strict, 34% want them kept as they are--GOP support for stricter gun laws has fallen 14 points since 2019 to new 22% low--25% of Americans favor a handgun ban in the U.S., near record low
Support for stricter gun laws hits a four year low https://t.co/yKzZhg6ZgQ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 17, 2020
I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.
Vallejo is an example of what can happen to a small city when a police union amasses power--cops kill without consequence, drain the city of funds, and intimidate politicians and lawyers. Sean Monterrosa was just one more victim among many. My latest. https://t.co/jrSutUGdYs— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) November 16, 2020
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules.
Hundreds stood shoulder to shoulder shouting as 2 men sparred in a NY warehouse. Some hung over barricades craning their necks for a better view. After a K.O., the crowd erupted in a thunderous roar.
This is not a scene from 2019. This happened yesterday: https://t.co/izOst1CkRs
After terrorist attacks, France’s leader accuses the English-language media of “legitimizing this violence.”
This is excellent stuff from @benyt... couple of snippets and thoughts in thread... https://t.co/dUl8UOOx9T— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 16, 2020
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Comments
"Me too" with Krugman here. I swear Dobbs was once sane and even had a very courtly demeanor, believe it or not. The only thing atypical that I remember of the old Lou Dobbs was that he was very much an economic protectionist during a free trade era but he never acted "attack dog" on that point.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 1:41am