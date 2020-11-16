Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
Four years ago, Mr. Magusin voted for the Green Party candidate, in part because he assumed the nation would be mostly fine even if Mr. Trump won. This year, he left nothing to chance.
Even though he was not excited about Joseph R. Biden Jr., Mr. Magusin cast his ballot for him, helping the president-elect become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Chaska in nearly 25 years.
In all, Mr. Trump lost Chaska by nine percentage points — a steep fall from 2016, when he beat Hillary Clinton in that city by six percentage points. And although Mr. Trump captured Carver County, which includes Chaska, he did so by just five percentage points, down from a 14-point margin of victory in 2016.
The shift was so drastic that it helped Mr. Biden easily win Minnesota, by more than 233,000 votes. His performance in Chaska, as well as in other outlying Twin Cities communities, mirrored his success in suburbs across the country, where voters turned out in such significant numbers that they helped fuel Mr. Biden’s rise to the presidency.
I prefer NYTimes' headline for this article:
How a Minneapolis Suburb Turned Blue, Despite Trump’s Law-and-Order Pitch
President Trump comfortably carried Chaska, Minn., in 2016. This time, he lost by nine percentage points — a dramatic shift that similarly played out in suburban counties across the country.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:23pm
My post, my headline
If you don't like it, stay away.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:26pm
My post, my headline.
Sure, Peracles does it all the time and he's the only moderator here.
If you don't like it, stay away.
Nope, everybody should be encouraged to comment on items "In the News" section because repeat postings of the same news articles would really mess up its usefulness, things would scroll too fast. And that would get worse, as people would repeat post further, because they didn't see something was already posted a page away.
The "In the News" section has been a communal effort for a long time. And "Blog Now" is the opposite, it's for individual expression, for whatever the user might want to do or say, it's the user's own blog.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:49pm
If you change the meaning of an NYT piece, yeah, I could change back the lede.
(I've been known to shorten/clarify headings, as well as strip some of incendiary propaganda subject lines).
Since we all know what you're up to, & AA pointed it out anyway, I won't bother, but no, it wasn't Trump's "racism", it was his pouring fuel on a fire that the authors note swayed the community.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:03pm
it wasn't Trump's "racism",.it was his pouring fuel on a fire that the authors note swayed the community.
thank you for the succinct summary of what's not rocket science to most people interested in politics
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:32pm
What a pair...
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:30pm
It's not a game, not role play where people win and lose. We like to discuss news and ideas. I will definitely leave if more people join in with the desire you apparently have to make this place that kind of place.
Edit to add: you realize you are pushing the mini-version of Trump troll divisiveness? I.E. A Team vs. B team. Just like sports. Root for your favorite. Rah rah blah. Way past that since like 2004. I remember how excited I was in 2005 when Josh Marshall invented a new subsite for adult conversation, it was called TPM Cafe. Lasted until they let in the political debate as sport crowd in 2007. Never again.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 6:12pm
Here ya go, State Senate election results for District 47 which includes Chaska:
...The Republican candidate has 57.64% of the votes, compared to DFL candidate Addie Miller with 42.25%...
Obviously lots of split ticket voting there. Anti-Trump version of law and order AND anti-"Minneapolis BLM" view of law and order.
And this is what you get from that, things like this
but more importantly:
the major fucking problem for the Democratic party in this country for decades: GOP STILL ENDS UP IN CONTROL OF DISTRICTING!.As long as you have split ticket voting like this, that problem will never be solved. Never. This is what I was foreseeing in the summer, this is why I was already thinking in the summer: SHIT, THESE AGGRESSIVE PROTESTERS and the riots and looting, they are going to ruin everything, that the attacks on gentrifier types especially are so counterproductive, they are throwing away the only chance for anti-Trump fervor to really make a big change.
You just don't seem to get: who is president doesn't change things how things are for the Democratic party. Not until they win enough downticket to redistrict much of the country. That's why your president gets obstructed whenever you have one.
You have to first win over more swings in order to even get to the point where you can really truly change policy in this country and make it more progressive. You can't have your liberal pie in the sky right now just by electing a president or a House. You have to moderate some first in order to redistrict and get fairer representation. Then you can go left policy-wise successfully on many things the majority of the population agrees. You first have to win over swings down ticket in order to redistrict. This means liberals and lefties from liberal districts need to be extra supportive of moderates in swing districts, not the other way around. So you can eventually win enough downticket to redistrict.
Been watching this happen my whole life! Same mistake over and over and over. I won't see it solved now before I die. There will not be majority population rule policy-wise because lefties fucked up once again, not having the discipline needed to gain a majority of moderates to redistrict. The GOP did have the discipline back in the day when they were in the wilderness, they made a plan, and the executed it over decades.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:17pm
The above nonsense flies at dagblog
News sites recognize the truth
Vanity Fair
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/10/donald-trump-minnesota-racist
Vox
https://www.vox.com/2020/9/21/21449061/trump-bemidji-fayetteville-rallies-rbg-supreme-court
At dagblog he is merely turning up the fuel
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:24pm
Here at Dagblog we reference the news source we're arguing, rather than post-facto offer up some other sources when the one we liked didn't say what we said it did.
It's really fucking hard for me to interpret a Vox or Vanity Fair article from a NYTimes excerpt, me being some knuckle-dragging racist from the South according to my race and privilege.
But how about save us congenital idiots from the embarrassment by posting the article you think you're posting next time, rather than some other piece that says something very different?
Now, when one candidate is proposing *increasing* immigration, and a 2nd candidate proposes *decreasing* immigration, it's typically difficult to be in the 2nd category without receiving some charges of "racism", whatever the circumstance. (years ago I was rather shocked at the estimate of 50 million Hispanics by 2020, wondering why we were specifically allowing so many Mexicans over a more varied mix of ethnic groups from around the world - just because of a shared border? which put me in the category of "racist" myself, because I didn't embrace "diversity", which apparently can mean a particular non-white majority of a single ethnic group that doesn't seem very diverse, just not a white majority cobbled together from 20 European races.
Oh, I might note I was fluent in Spanish at the time - largely the Mexican dialect, and a big fan of Mexican novels, movies and to some extent bands - which probably meant I wasn't *that* racist when I had that reaction).
Yes, Trump tweaks Ilhar, being from Somalia, even though Somalians don't make up a big chunk of recent immigrants. Still, having the debate itself is not racist. It's necessary for an intelligent immigration policy, something we've been reluctant to put into place since 1965, whip-sawing from stopping made up "caravans" & building walls to large-scale amnesties.
https://www.startribune.com/election-weighs-heavily-on-minnesota-immigra...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:00pm
Whatever
I will stick with people with government experience who say this is a national security risk.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:10pm
Uh, this is "racism in Minnesota", not "Fauci on transition delay"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:16pm
Posted in wrong place
Re: Minnesota
Law and order and pouring fuel are racist tactics.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:28pm
I'll remember that next time I fill up. Guess a switch to EV will avoid that quandary.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:30pm
From the NYT article
Divisive rhetoric on race by Trump
Denial of systemic race by Trump
Understanding of racial justice issues by citizens
Trump,was on the wrong side of history when it came to race
The racism seemed pretty clear to me
Residents talked about Trump's racial divisiveness
Sorry it fell under your radar, but I'm not surprised.
Edit to add:
My title was based on comments in the article.
You don't want to connect the comments to Trump and racism.
There is nothing that I can do about that.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:54pm
What Peracles and I just say? Adding fuel to the fire.
Your continued tactic of making correspondents on this site into straw men is growing quite tiresome.
To a person, everyone else thinks of the others on this site as a real person to interact with and communicate with. You just ignore what others say and preach at straw men.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:51pm
You take it as preaching, I cannot help you with that.
The residents in the article discussed the racial divisiveness that they heard coming from Trump
You say that you did not hear that message
You then say your feelings are hurt.
I give my point of view of an article
You take it personally
You bring your own straw.
Edit to add:
We view things through different lenses
That is not exceptable to you
Then you yammer able working together
Working together means agreeing with you
I think it was PP who mentioned eke bastards
Let's not pretend the goal is a coalition
The goal is your way or the highway.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:11pm
You often post on gun violence sometimes involving children
I feel sad, but not guilty
I pulled no trigger
You are not talking about me
For some reason, you feel that I am aiming remarks about racism to you.
I do not understand
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:29pm
I do not understand Sorry I'm not buying that coy routine. You change titles of news stories in order to address something you just read me and someone else on the site discussing. You use rhetoric like "we are told" as if you think the others on this site don't realize you are talking about them. If you don't realize you are targeting others, then you have no control over your brain. You do it so often it's very obvious to anyone with a brain.
I post stories on the rising gun violence first because I think it is a horrible loss of life and an epidemic plague second only to Covid affecting inner city communities but another equally important reason. I feel that the BLM movement is a hysterical irrational fear reaction all out of proportion to the number of deaths involved, it is a problem but nowhere near as significant a problem as the deaths being caused by citizen gun violence. And NOT ONLY THAT it is helping to cause more gun violence because with protests about police going on people are buying more guns, not less. And we will never be able to get most of those guns off the streets now EVER. And we will not be able to get ANY off the streets if good police are so discouraged from doing their work now that they just shrug.
So the end product to me is: black lives (like those of my relatives) really don't matter, that's bullshit, what matters to lots of BLM supporters is fear of police. Or else they would put up with a little fear to save more lives.
And I think the BLM movement had the right p.r. at the right moment to catch fire, during Covid lockdown when everyone was free to protest and they were all upset about what was happening in the world. And I think we need to de-emphasize irrational BLM p.r. and start re-emphasizing a problem that is taking far far far more minority lives: gun violence. It's all a matter of perspective.
News perspective is all out of whack when you can find soooo many stories about this or that black person dissed by police on a traffic stop on a day when 50 people died across the country from guns in poor neighborhoods and many many more were maimed for life.
People diss each other every minute of every day. Authoritarian personalities will gravitate to authoritarian jobs. That's not going to change and we should always be trying to deal with it. But priority should be saving the greatest number of lives in the here and now moment. I don't see that in BLM, I see them hurting that right now.
Police reform, yes. But not the way it's being done by BLM. Rather, the way Biden or Obama suggest. Thoughtfully, not by continually stoking fear both by citizens and by police of citizens. And we should never lose the persepective of what and who is killing the most people. And right now Covid trumps even gun violence on that front, much less errant policing. Heck, you need police to take you to the hospital, you need them to protect the health care workers and hospitals, you need law and order to have health care. PROPER RATIONAL PERSPECTIVE about humans and news, that's what I am trying to do. And you often don't seem to be into that, you rather seem to be into stoking fear.
After Covid is less of a problem, more focus needs to be put on coverage of gun violence and less on police abuse IF we are to have less death and destruction of healthy lives.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:24pm
You need to talk to BLM
I cannot help your perception of my posts
I am posting on a blog.
I doubt that I stoke that much fear.
As you note, my posts often receive few replies
I simply post my opinion.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:31pm
just for any other readers of the thread who might stop by, it's quite easy to scroll up to the non-coy rmrd version: by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:27pm
It was a joke, "pouring fuel is a racist tactic".
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:48pm
I understood what you meant
The NYT article was about race.
It seemed obvious to me
Your ridicule does not change my opinion.
You want to cut Trump some slack, there is nothing that I can do.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:54pm
I meant the car.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:57pm
It's really rich saying Peracles wants to cut Trump some slack when he did like 15 long threads on Trump corruption going so deep sometimes that any normal person might think it's a little over the top.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:01pm
Wut? I just did what any overwrought partisan 20 hrs a day news junkie would do. It's not like I'm obsessive or anything.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:10pm
Your comment
The residents discussed Trump's racism and divisiveness
What was the divisiveness supposed to trigger?
The divisiveness was to trigger a racist response
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:20pm
RMRD shoots and scores . . .
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:39pm
"years ago I was rather shocked at the estimate of 50 million Hispanics by 2020, wondering why we were specifically allowing so many Mexicans over a more varied mix of ethnic groups from around the world "
One reason is that rules favor those who have relatives who are citizens sponsoring them. The theory is that if the immigrant has relatives who are citizens who are working and adjusted they are likely to help the new immigrant find work and adjust making it less likely they will become a ward of the state.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:58pm
This was before they set all these rules in stone or continued them. Dems just thought they were gonna reap some supermajority, and tied it into wokethiught. Didn't quite work out.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:50pm
I suggest, like Axios says, "go deeper": Chain migration in American history followed by "Ethnic Enclaves".
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:57pm
Markov chains? Clan of the Enclave Bear? Immigrant Caravans?
So many competing theories.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:01pm
hey, how did I get from that Wikipedia link on my browser to this one, it's serendipity?
....Critics also point to the tendency to cover topics in a detail disproportionate to their importance. For example, Stephen Colbert once mockingly praised Wikipedia for having a "longer entry on 'lightsabers' than it does on the 'printing press'".[3] In an interview with The Guardian, Dale Hoiberg, the editor-in-chief of Encyclopædia Britannica, noted:
This critical approach has been satirised "Wikigroaning"...
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:11pm
Mine's less cryptic - Emptywheel digs up a lot of good DoJ material, and i (re)post what seems of both general interest and critical to government function/citizen awareness. Yes, if we had a good strong balanced editor, she'd have us focus more on racism and Critical Race Theory, but it is what it is.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:22pm
you've actually been doing a great job especially lately organizing around this joint (you even made a comment a ways back that seemed to be related along the lines of how lately you've come to value straight news over opinion)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:31pm
Not just raw newsfeeds, but understanding how it fits together. Who are these people? What does it take to sway them? Along with the hidden criminal activity. But more evidence-based. Too much conspiracy for the sake of conspiracy.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 7:09pm