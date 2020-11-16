Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.
Comments
Democrats need to be respectfully attentive and responsive to where these people are coming from?
Not gonna happen....they are so indoctrinted by GOP politics and Trump lies, they not only hate to hear the truth, they abuse the nurses who are trying to save their lives.
by NCD on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 6:46pm