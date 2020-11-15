Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Didn't publish so I'll repeat.
We can't "win" in a combat with Right to Life. Try to assist them instead.
Why not?
(I was 2 when I was finally adopted.)
Vallejo is an example of what can happen to a small city when a police union amasses power--cops kill without consequence, drain the city of funds, and intimidate politicians and lawyers. Sean Monterrosa was just one more victim among many. My latest. https://t.co/jrSutUGdYs— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) November 16, 2020
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules.
Hundreds stood shoulder to shoulder shouting as 2 men sparred in a NY warehouse. Some hung over barricades craning their necks for a better view. After a K.O., the crowd erupted in a thunderous roar.
This is not a scene from 2019. This happened yesterday: https://t.co/izOst1CkRs
After terrorist attacks, France’s leader accuses the English-language media of “legitimizing this violence.”
This is excellent stuff from @benyt... couple of snippets and thoughts in thread... https://t.co/dUl8UOOx9T— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 16, 2020
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Comments
Try again.
"Right to Life " needn't be our enemy. And if they are they'll be effective ones.
Per se it's a good thing for a child to be born. Even one like me it took 2 years for me to be adopted;
I don't remember those first 2 years but I think they weren't so good.
Until a couple (and an about -to- be- an older brother) took a chance on me..
by Flavius on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 9:12pm
hey, hi! nice surprise to see ya. that is all for now.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:37pm
I get what you're saying. If only democrats worked to ban all abortions we could eliminate that issue and get some of the right to life voters. Why stop there? We could say that marriage is between a man and a woman and get a lot of the evangelical vote. If we built a wall and ended all immigration we'd get some of those voters too. With some subsidies we could get more coal fired electric plants and get some of the people working in the coal industry to vote for us. We could say Climate Change is hoax invented by china. I'm pretty sure if we ran against any republican nominee with Trump at the head of the democratic party we'd win in 2024. Most of the democrats would no longer vote at all for either party. But if democrats were a second far right party we could split the far right vote and win with a little help from the conservative democrats. I support this plan. Since I've decided I'm done with voting for candidates I don't like it would be nice to be joined by most of the democratic party.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:49pm
by Flavius on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 9:09pm
Our female presidential candidate tried to take this issue head on - safe, available, never as part of her "tragic" formulation that noted that the 7% who aborted were largely those not using contraception. The GOP response? Stop contraception. The left's response? Let's encourage abortion while saying we don't actually encourage abortion, but any less than enthusiastic statement about abortion "stigmatizes" it, so should be avoided. So instead of decreased abortions, they go up.
https://slate.com/technology/2005/01/hillary-clinton-s-anti-abortion-str...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 11:22pm
If your girlfriend youve been seeing 2 weeks showed up at your house and said, here's a dog or cat i found, you have to take care if it for me, you'd likely be rightfully pissed. But "I'm pregnant - should I keep it?" is the approach of many to the decision with the most responsibility we choose, whether that choice is just ignore the risk and saying "whatevs, I'll deal with it then":
With even the morning after pill, there are so many ways to avoid/reduce this to a minimum. It's hard to say treating pregnancy like a bowel movement on one hand, as a wonderful event on the other really gives life the respect it deserves. It's quite similar to the single parenting phenomenon - people do it, it's okay, but in general it's a lot less healthy and beneficial for the child, many more ending up in deprived poverty. Society wise, humanity wise, it's a less desirable situation on the whole. If trying to reduce either (while making the phenomenon more bearable and humane) in reasonable pro-human ways "stigmatizes" it, well, fine, so it goes. I mean, someone *wants* to go live in the desert, that's great. Someone can't afford to live in a town so has to live in the desert, that kind of sucks. For society, more than the person him/herself. If there's a wave of poor people headed to the desert, we shouldn't glorify it despite it being a tragic failure of our economy and social structure. (I do understand that people optimize their retirement years, such as RVs in Baja, so it's also a fairly common economic trade-off/bean-counting, so shift it to old people living on dog food - possible, shouldn't stigmatize the person as much as the society that lets this happen - unless they're just lazy and irresponsible, i suppose, but still...)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 11:59pm
Plus nobody who believes in medical science should be morally upset about the morning-after pill since a lot of fertilized eggs end up in the toilet or on a menstrual pad in the garbage without it. Simply because many fail to attach to the uterus. Devout Roman Catholics should be made aware that Humane vitae is garbage medieval reasoning no different than that with which they once tortured Galileo and were forever sorry that they did so.Before the 20th century, it was more common to believe in the old midwives and folk belief in a "quickening" of the fetus at around 3 mos. when the soul entered the fetus. It makes more sense in many ways, including physical sense too; even without modern imaging, as that coincides with certain physical changes (for instance, the mother experiences reactions like morning sickness).
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:14am
There's that, but also simply - morning after you're not pregnant. You're preventing a maybe, largely like contraception. But it would be nice, if I'm not being weird and naif, that every time someone does a pregnancy test, they are at least kind of looking forward to a "yes". That's pro-life. Obviously lots of situations where that might not be true, but the basic idea.
I mean, when someone comes to you and says, "I'm getting married", you'd hope the initial reaction an be, "oh that's great, I'm so happy for you", not "are you sure? There's still time to call it off".
If you go to the doctor and find out you have some long-term disease, the first response should be, "how do we treat it?", not, "should we sell the house to pay for it?" or "i have to hide this from work or they'll fire me".
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:44am
& then there's baby stealing
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-54892564
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 6:26am
FWIW: I was immediately separated from my mother and entered a two year adoption- go-round .BTW. the next child just stayed home. Lucky brat!
However the adoption process occurs, at least in some cases it's followed by a Flavius ( Lord!) and in another part of the forest by intense debates whether we done right.
I suppose we can conclude that in the best of all possible worlds 18 year old girls wouldn't have nine month possession of a soon-to-be human being also soon to be taken away- but I digress. Let's just agree it's likely sub-optimal. At least from the standpoint of those elements of the population who care.
by Flavius on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:40am
It's sub-optimal, but worth acknowledging (thanks for sharing your story - it's not that uncommon - 150K/year in the US, I'm surprised to find out vs 3.8m births, so 4%).
It can also be quite different in the US and other countries, depending on resources available, but that may be misleading.
But yes, I think we can agree that it's better to not have a young lass dealing with these tough unwinnable decisions if can be avoided (and often it can).
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:57pm
balanced
by Flavius 50 senators (not verified) on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:57pm