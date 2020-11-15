Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo— Vivek Murthy (@vivek_murthy) November 15, 2020
Vallejo is an example of what can happen to a small city when a police union amasses power--cops kill without consequence, drain the city of funds, and intimidate politicians and lawyers. Sean Monterrosa was just one more victim among many. My latest. https://t.co/jrSutUGdYs— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) November 16, 2020
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules.
Hundreds stood shoulder to shoulder shouting as 2 men sparred in a NY warehouse. Some hung over barricades craning their necks for a better view. After a K.O., the crowd erupted in a thunderous roar.
This is not a scene from 2019. This happened yesterday: https://t.co/izOst1CkRs
After terrorist attacks, France’s leader accuses the English-language media of “legitimizing this violence.”
This is excellent stuff from @benyt... couple of snippets and thoughts in thread... https://t.co/dUl8UOOx9T— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 16, 2020
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:25pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:05pm
Really, it's time to go home now, unless you want to die:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:32pm
And then we have this asshole . . .
Trump coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas urged people to 'rise up' against new
restrictions in Michigan, then said he wasn't trying to encourage violence
Dr. Scott Atlas at the White House in October 2020.Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
https://www.businessinsider.com/scott-atlas-tweets-rise-up-against-michi...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 7:50am
They cannot make it any clearer that they are willing for us to die
The MAGA March was mostly maskless
Ben Carson, a pediatric neurosurgeon, went maskless and got COVID
Now the recommendations from this guy.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 9:03am
A colleague of Dr. Atlas at the Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow Richard A Epstein, published a paper on March 16 that forecast only 500 Americans would die of COVID, it was titled Coronavirus Perspective. These are people operating under an ideological prime directive, and it's not about preserving your health or your life.
by NCD on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:02am
Yea NCD... this smegma . . .
I remember the articles quite well . . .
Coronavirus Perspective
[This article has been revised on April 6, 2020, and the updated version can be found here.]
Coronavirus Perspective
[This article has been revised on April 6, 2020, and the updated version can be found here.]
The world is in a full state of panic about the spread and incidence of COVID-19. The latest world-wide tallies, as of this writing are:
The most dramatic news of the day has been the sudden spike in the number of Italian cases, totaling 24,747 with 1,809 deaths, which may grow to exceed the 3,099 in China.
Overlooked is the good news coming out of China, where the latest report shows 16 new cases and 14 new deaths, suggesting that the number of deaths in the currently unresolved group will be lower than the 5.3 percent conversion rate in the cases resolved to date. In my view, we will see a similar decline in Italy, for reasons that I shall outline in the remainder of this article.
From this available data, it seems more probable than not that the total number of cases world-wide will peak out at well under 1 million, with the total number of deaths at under 50,000. In the United States, the current 67 deaths should reach about 5000 (or ten percent of my estimated world total, which may also turn out to be low).
[Correction & Addendum as of March 24, 2020:
My original erroneous estimate of 5,000 dead in the US is a number ten times smaller than I intended to state, and it too could prove somewhat optimistic. But any possible error rate in this revised projection should be kept in perspective. The current U.S. death toll stands at 592 as of noon on March 24, 2020, out of about 47,000 cases. So my adjusted figure, however tweaked, remains both far lower, and I believe far more accurate, than the common claim that there could be a million dead in the U.S. from well over 150 million coronavirus cases before the epidemic runs its course.]
[APRIL 21, 2020 EDITOR'S NOTE:
DUE TO AN EDITING ERROR, THE CORRECTION & ADDENDUM ABOVE IS INACCURATE. IT SHOULD STATE:
That estimate is ten times greater than the 500 number I erroneously put in the initial draft of the essay, and it, too, could prove somewhat optimistic. But any possible error rate in this revised projection should be kept in perspective. The current U.S. death toll stands at 592 as of noon on March 24, 2020, out of about 47,000 cases. So my adjusted figure, however tweaked, remains both far lower, and I believe far more accurate, than the common claim that there could be a million dead in the U.S. from well over 150 million coronavirus cases before the epidemic runs its course.
WE REGRET THE ERROR AND ANY CONFUSION IT HAS CAUSED]~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:57am
Thanks for the info. I was trying to mentally figure how far off in percentage 500 deaths is from the soon to be 250,000.
I got two % for Epstein:
I guess that is a good enough "ballpark" estimate for the Hoover Institute.
If Fauci was as far off in the other direction, Fauci would have had to estimate 1.25 billion American would die of COVID, each one of us would have to die 4 times.
I'm forgetting though there is no math or science anymore with the right wing, it's all just politics.
by NCD on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:26pm
He's a lawyer. Why should anyone listen to him about a pandemic projection?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:23pm
Fauci noted that the delayed transition could delay vaccine rollout
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fauci-trump-biden-transition-vaccines_n_5fb29899c5b6aad41f718acb
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:40am
Note the word "could" - it could snow in Chiapas and I could birth a reindeer as well.
Biden was declared winner 9 days ago. His team's already talking to the vaccine guys. Sure, it might be optimal if the GSA bitch would certify the transition, but it'd likely be even worse & more delayed if Trump had won.
In any case, the Pfizer vaccine is tough because it has to be stored so cold, so it's not like transition politics is the biggest issue. Moderna seems simpler, but can we guess "April/May", and also guess that transition politics still isn't the biggest roadblock between now and then?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:19pm
"Could" should not be in the equation.
Do you believe preparations will be in place with Trump in charge?
Advance planning for cold storage is better handling with a true transition team in place.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:38pm
Bannon said Fauci and the head of the FBI should be guillotined.
Bannon was then cancel cultured from twitter or something. Fair? Will Obama take his guillotine away?
by NCD on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:19pm
Not guillotine - too French. He suggested "heads on pikes", which certainly, would require beheading first common sense would say, but the traditional meaning of "heads on pikes" is to have something (someone) serve as a warning. Bannon - out on bail for fraud - was too graphic in his formulation, but I'd say his comment "Blow it all up... That'll light them up" was even more objectionable, considering loony GOP supporters plotting kidnapping Governors and continually in a state of sexual excitation over some rebellion against the government. But Bannon's co-host was rather horrid as well (these people do feed off each other):
Uh no, people like Fauci are not considered by any stretch of the imagination "traitors" according to the Constitution (that requires armed rebellion against the US government or abetting it - something many in the GOP were proposing last week and several times this year).
5 Americans have been executed for treason in the history of our country, the 1st one being John Brown. (his killing Kansas settlers before he attacked a US arms depot probably denied him any thought of commutation)
Saying "this is what we used to do to traitors - well no, we more often pardoned them or gave them lesser sentences.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_convicted_of_treason
Worse was Brumford hung by the invading Union force in a rather absurd non-treasonous event.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Bruce_Mumford
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:43pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:41pm
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams directly countering the crap from Scott Atlas' White House Task Force (using patriotic call including Rosie The Riveter)
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:57pm
And then there's Ibram X. Kendi:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 11:15pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 11:59pm
Chicago hospitals about to get "Rocked":
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:17am
from https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/11/15/us/joe-biden-trump/as-trump-continues-to-dwell-on-election-day-biden-is-looking-ahead
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:20am