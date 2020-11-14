Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Vallejo is an example of what can happen to a small city when a police union amasses power--cops kill without consequence, drain the city of funds, and intimidate politicians and lawyers. Sean Monterrosa was just one more victim among many. My latest. https://t.co/jrSutUGdYs— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) November 16, 2020
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules.
Hundreds stood shoulder to shoulder shouting as 2 men sparred in a NY warehouse. Some hung over barricades craning their necks for a better view. After a K.O., the crowd erupted in a thunderous roar.
This is not a scene from 2019. This happened yesterday: https://t.co/izOst1CkRs
After terrorist attacks, France’s leader accuses the English-language media of “legitimizing this violence.”
This is excellent stuff from @benyt... couple of snippets and thoughts in thread... https://t.co/dUl8UOOx9T— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 16, 2020
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
The below was just at the top of my Twitter feed because it was retweeted by Andrew Sullivan, not because I follow Daily Caller.
I have seen enough of similar, though, to know that right wing media knows exactly what hurts Dems with certain demographics and they go hunting oppo research for each and every instance they can find and play it up real big and it goes viral and swings and undecided do end up seeing it eventually even if they are not looking for it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:48pm
I've been following Bo for a while, he's a very thoughtful person:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:55pm
both sides do do it:
but mho, men more than women. Many women (of all colors) do tend to get frightened when men act like this or that. iIt is true that Trump acted like this. And I suspect they must have mentioned that in focus groups and polls enough to fpr many to predict a turn out against Trump for the way he behaved. But what happened is that something happened that scared many of those very same even more than Trump's behavior. Just my own suppositions as a person of the same sex and of white skin color.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:04pm
Fixed it - often URL doesn't take, so after you post, you go back in to reinsert the URL.
Forget which combination of device & browser this happens on, but easy enough - just check if you got a blank.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:00pm
It's because of the smartphone, I think. I tried various ways of getting the link in there.
by Orion on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:41pm
Pretty sure you just go back and reinsert the URL and it takes the 2nd time.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:01am
GA Senate candidate had no problem granting an interview with a white supremacist
https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/kelly-loeffler-takes-blm-criticism-to-host-with-white-supremacist-ties/YFGCMWR3DJD3RCLGFSAK3BXVGE/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:01pm
1) what was the topic Orion posted about?
2) are you discussing that topic, or just posting stuff that's kind of maybe somewhat related?
(there was a white female Trump supporter involved, yeah, I get it)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:06pm
and you pointing it out challenges the right wing tactic of race baiting how? Just more of same. I.E. Dems say there's no racial tension and that we can all get along, right wing says they lie, here's this and here's the Dem side doing it too. Clue: if Dems like you want to win swing voters, they have to have a competing message, not the same one that we are on the way to a race war.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:10pm
The way to get to a race war is to deny tensions exist. If the other campaign attacks on the subject of whiteness, Loffler's version of whiteness should be exposed. Do you think most white people would agree with her connections to a white supremacist?
Loeffler had no problem accepting praise from a QAnon wingnut
Don't you think pointing out Loeffler's version of whiteness is important?.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/15/kelly-loeffler-marjorie-taylor-greene-endorsement-429635
If the discussion is about "whiteness", shouldn't we define the meaning of "whiteness"?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:24pm
Orion's posting in white women's support of Trump. You want to drag it off into a discussion about "whiteness" or whatever one if your fav topics is. STOP IT. Stick to the fucking theme of the post, or post your own to talk about whiteness or what not. You glean a post for some word you can go off in a tangent with. Not appreciated. [deleted part of thread where it went off the rails]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:04am
Young white women for Biden by 13%
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:16pm
can't be true, underneath it all, all whypipple think the same and that's why you can't trust em (Edit to add: all the disagreement and ad hominens on places like Dagblog and Twitter? all for show, not real, all one tribe that sticks together.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:33pm
Daily Caller pointed out a snippet of a speech by Warnock
I linked to articles by Loeffler that can be used as a counter
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:35pm
Presumably white women live in these suburbs as well
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:36pm
Certified Woke: you can't trust any of us white wimmin:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:49pm
What are your disagreements with th segment?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 9:49am
I don't think all
white womenwomen with white skin think alike. That's it.
Edit to make strike-out correction. And to add: I think it's very racist.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:51pm
The question was why did so many, not why did all white women vote for Trump.
Is that a racist question?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:14pm
Bill Burr on white women:
by Orion on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:09am
Blazingly obvious
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:13am
Similarly some evangelicals try to thread the needle
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:08am
Well, many evangelicals have white skin but quite a few of them have black skin, so there's your confusion problem right there! If you'd just keep your skin color tribes segregated, you wouldn't have these problems! It's very simple, all people with black skin are right thinking, and all people with white skin have bad thinking and need to be re-educated. Capiche?
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:59am
Diverse women in GA, xover in AZ - who knew?
and then Catholic girls (ref. Zappa) & suburban women.
Emma's on fire.
GA
AZ women
Catholic
Suburban
Kelly
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:25pm
Should note the elephant in the room - Gabby Giffords, Congresswoman forced into retirement by a shooter, and her astronaut husband Mark Kelly replacing her. Can we talk weird exciting American diversity that sometimes is far beyond simple words? Gifford, a Jewish/Christian Scientist, ex-CEO of family Tire business & Price Waterhouse wonk who studied Mexican-American relations, switched from Republican to Democrat in 2000 to run for office. And husband, Navy/Operation Desert Storm combat/NASA shuttle pilot (including after the shooting) who switched from Independent to Democrat in 2018. I can only imagine the start power & effect they've had on the Arizona community.
Kelly now stressing bipartisanship.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:47pm
Wow, what a fab collection of finds, PP, right up my alley. Was hoping some journalist peeps do more on the Catholic thing BUT ESPECIALLY
Diverse women in GA, xover in AZ - who knew?
I knew. I knew from real life adventures in Greenville, SC and Atlanta over the years. I tried to post on it when I saw something, here and there. Southern wimmin have really strong interracial friendships, it's definitely been a thing for a very long time. (There's also the stereotype Hollywood version of the phenom Fried Green Tomatoes and Steel Magnolias etc.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:25pm