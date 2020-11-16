Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
Four years ago, Mr. Magusin voted for the Green Party candidate, in part because he assumed the nation would be mostly fine even if Mr. Trump won. This year, he left nothing to chance.
Even though he was not excited about Joseph R. Biden Jr., Mr. Magusin cast his ballot for him, helping the president-elect become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Chaska in nearly 25 years.
In all, Mr. Trump lost Chaska by nine percentage points — a steep fall from 2016, when he beat Hillary Clinton in that city by six percentage points. And although Mr. Trump captured Carver County, which includes Chaska, he did so by just five percentage points, down from a 14-point margin of victory in 2016.
The shift was so drastic that it helped Mr. Biden easily win Minnesota, by more than 233,000 votes. His performance in Chaska, as well as in other outlying Twin Cities communities, mirrored his success in suburbs across the country, where voters turned out in such significant numbers that they helped fuel Mr. Biden’s rise to the presidency.
I prefer NYTimes' headline for this article:
How a Minneapolis Suburb Turned Blue, Despite Trump’s Law-and-Order Pitch
President Trump comfortably carried Chaska, Minn., in 2016. This time, he lost by nine percentage points — a dramatic shift that similarly played out in suburban counties across the country.
My post, my headline
If you don't like it, stay away.
My post, my headline.
Sure, Peracles does it all the time and he's the only moderator here.
If you don't like it, stay away.
Nope, everybody should be encouraged to comment on items "In the News" section because repeat postings of the same news articles would really mess up its usefulness, things would scroll too fast. And that would get worse, as people would repeat post further, because they didn't see something was already posted a page away.
The "In the News" section has been a communal effort for a long time. And "Blog Now" is the opposite, it's for individual expression, for whatever the user might want to do or say, it's the user's own blog.
If you change the meaning of an NYT piece, yeah, I could change back the lede.
(I've been known to shorten/clarify headings, as well as strip some of incendiary propaganda subject lines).
Since we all know what you're up to, & AA pointed it out anyway, I won't bother, but no, it wasn't Trump's "racism", it was his pouring fuel on a fire that the authors note swayed the community.
it wasn't Trump's "racism",.it was his pouring fuel on a fire that the authors note swayed the community.
thank you for the succinct summary of what's not rocket science to most people interested in politics
Here ya go, State Senate election results for District 47 which includes Chaska:
...The Republican candidate has 57.64% of the votes, compared to DFL candidate Addie Miller with 42.25%...
Obviously lots of split ticket voting there. Anti-Trump version of law and order AND anti-"Minneapolis BLM" view of law and order.
And this is what you get from that, things like this
but more importantly:
the major fucking problem for the Democratic party in this country for decades: GOP STILL ENDS UP IN CONTROL OF DISTRICTING!.As long as you have split ticket voting like this, that problem will never be solved. Never. This is what I was foreseeing in the summer, this is why I was already thinking in the summer: SHIT, THESE AGGRESSIVE PROTESTERS and the riots and looting, they are going to ruin everything, that the attacks on gentrifier types especially are so counterproductive, they are throwing away the only chance for anti-Trump fervor to really make a big change.
You just don't seem to get: who is president doesn't change things how things are for the Democratic party. Not until they win enough downticket to redistrict much of the country. That's why your president gets obstructed whenever you have one.
You have to first win over more swings in order to even get to the point where you can really truly change policy in this country and make it more progressive. You can't have your liberal pie in the sky right now just by electing a president or a House. You have to moderate some first in order to redistrict and get fairer representation. Then you can go left policy-wise successfully on many things the majority of the population agrees. You first have to win over swings down ticket in order to redistrict. This means liberals and lefties from liberal districts need to be extra supportive of moderates in swing districts, not the other way around. So you can eventually win enough downticket to redistrict.
Been watching this happen my whole life! Same mistake over and over and over. I won't see it solved now before I die. There will not be majority population rule policy-wise because lefties fucked up once again, not having the discipline needed to gain a majority of moderates to redistrict. The GOP did have the discipline back in the day when they were in the wilderness, they made a plan, and the executed it over decades.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:17pm
