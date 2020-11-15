Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
There was a MAGA March yesterday. The WH Press Secretary lied saying a million people attended the March.
The crowd was no where close to one million people.
Hopefully this will motivate right thinking people in Georgia to vote for the Democratic Senate candidates.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:12am
Me, I have real difficulty imagining anyone in Georgia changing their vote for Senate based upon how big the turnout was for a march in DC supporting Trump.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:27pm
Not changing the vote
Encouraging people to come out to vote on a cold January day.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:09pm
Sorry, still really can't see this as too motivational about an election two months down the road for a totally different office. I could envision some inspiration for Dem turnout, though, if Trump supporters had a huge well-attended violent rally on Jan. 1 with like rioting and looting.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:22pm
From the WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/georgia-mcconnell-trump-senate/2020/11/10/76bb80d6-2389-11eb-8672-c281c7a2c96e_story.html
GOTV already in progress
https://demvolctr.org/resources/textbanking/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:43pm
And the Biden Harris Transition team are ignoring that.
I suspect they are ignoring that because they want supporters to do so too.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:30pm
Josh Marshall begs to differ:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:34pm
Did Trump concede?
Is the transition going on?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:44pm
You are questioning that they are liars?
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:17pm
Are you contending that Biden is receiving daily intelligence briefings?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:59pm
I guess I am contending that you have Trump derangement syndrome and Biden and Harris and his transition do not. And that Trump knows how to play fearful people like you like a fiddle.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:08pm
Below you post John Bolton's comments about the national security risk
Here is Susan Rice
John Bolton
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/week-transcript-11-15-20-adm-brett-giroir/story?id=74218239
You operate under the delusion that you are making sense. Cognitive dissonance is the only explanation for your posting John Bolton and then attacking my post. I understand that dagblog wants only a limited viewpoint, but the threat to national security is very clear.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:03pm
1) Bolton always had a high opinion of his own opinion.
2) in 2000 the counting and court cases didn't finish til what, early December? Were we in grave peril?
3) the main danger is on the Covid front, and T ump has that bolloxed up, and probably Biden doing most of what hed be able even with a normal transition approved.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:44pm
Given COVID, cyber security issues, racial discord that has spilled into the streets, the sooner transition begins, the better.
Susan Rice expresses similar feelings.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:59pm
Bolton is worried about the Republican party's reputation as being able to handle acting like grownups on foreign policy. I'm not worried about their reputation. Especially on that front, (I am glad they are hurting it with people like Bill Kristol.)
And Biden doesn't seem to be worried about it either
Hello: Biden has only expressed worry about covid. The world is worried about covid. The world economy is worried about covid.
What does Trump administration have left to offer on covid? Not much!
The CDC is already acting like Biden is president. How much more hint do you need?
Susan Rice is talking about it because that's her specialty. Why not?
Biden is the president elect, he's trying to message everyone on what they should be focused on. Third thing: quit focusing on Trump, quit feeding the troll.. Second thing: we are transitioning whether they like it or not. First thing: covid, covid, covid,
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:29pm
There are amultidude of departments that have to be coordinated
it, I got it, nothing to see here
People will just show up on January 20th and magic will happen
No foreign government would ever take advantage of disarray
You are naive
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:52pm
Josh Marshall followed by Chuck Todd, Ron Klain, Michael Beschloss before them,
Josh Marshall pointing out Asa Hutchinson:
just a couple examples; plenty more see it that way.
Why don't other people get that he is going to leave without a formal concession, that he is going to argue for the rest of his life that he won? LET IT GO. Really clueless to be expecting him to act like a decent person. Just let it go! Quit feeding the troll!
If transition problems concern you, join the campaign to harass Emily, #EmilyDoYourJob. She's the real problem:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 8:01pm
Fox News:
And once again, Joe Biden at the end of October:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:34pm
John Bolton, trying to save the Republican party from itself
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:14pm
Humorous NYT article on characters fictional and real who refused to leave office.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/15/us/politics/trump-concession-books-literature-.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:22pm
More from the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/11/15/us/joe-biden-trump?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage#more-republicans-call-for-a-smooth-transition-as-trump-continues-spreading-baseless-fraud-claims
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:29pm
A bright spot, Mary Trump, the niece who wrote the book, convincingly states Trump will never run for president again. Primarily because this loss is so absolutely humiliating for him he would never put himself at risk for a repeat, and also due to his continued physical and psychological deterioration, not to mention his ongoing legal problems.
by NCD on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:54pm
I thought this all breathtakingly obvious. The GOP needs to find someone worse anyway - it's their Overton Window approach to each successive generation - just when you think it can't get any worse, it does.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:59pm
Sounds reasonable
We need the transition to begin as soon as possible.
Trump left many departments in shambles.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:01pm
And then there is the part where he clings to life like a thing that clings.
To imagine he is still around for the next show is odd.
by moat on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:18pm