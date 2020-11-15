    Right to Life will cost us the 2022 election

    By Flavius on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:10pm |

    Didn't publish so I'll repeat.

    We can't "win" in a combat with Right to Life. Try to assist them instead.

    Why not?

    (I was 2 when I was finally adopted.) 

    Try again.

    "Right to Life " needn't be our enemy. And if they are they'll be effective ones.

    Per se it's a good  thing for a child to be born. Even one likem me it took 2 years for me to be adopted;

    I don't remember those first 2 years but I think they weren't so good.

    Until a couple (and an about -to- be- an older brother) took a chance on me..


    by Flavius on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:36pm

    hey, hi! nice surprise to see ya. that is all for now.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:37pm

    I get what you're saying. If only democrats worked to ban all abortions we could eliminate that issue and get some of the right to life voters. Why stop there? We could say that marriage is between a man and a woman and get a lot of the evangelical vote. If we built a wall and ended all immigration we'd get some of those voters too. With some subsidies we could get more coal fired electric plants and get some of the people working in the coal industry to vote for us. We could say Climate Change is hoax invented by china. I'm pretty sure if we ran against any republican nominee with Trump at the head of the democratic party we'd win in 2024. Most of the democrats would no longer vote at all for either party. But if democrats were a second far right party we could split the far right vote and win with a little help from the conservative democrats. I support this plan. Since I've decided I'm done with voting for candidates I don't like it would be nice to be joined by most of the democratic party. 


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:49pm

