Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Didn't publish so I'll repeat.
We can't "win" in a combat with Right to Life. Try to assist them instead.
Why not?
(I was 2 when I was finally adopted.)
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
Comments
Try again.
"Right to Life " needn't be our enemy. And if they are they'll be effective ones.
Per se it's a good thing for a child to be born. Even one likem me it took 2 years for me to be adopted;
I don't remember those first 2 years but I think they weren't so good.
Until a couple (and an about -to- be- an older brother) took a chance on me..
by Flavius on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:36pm
hey, hi! nice surprise to see ya. that is all for now.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:37pm
I get what you're saying. If only democrats worked to ban all abortions we could eliminate that issue and get some of the right to life voters. Why stop there? We could say that marriage is between a man and a woman and get a lot of the evangelical vote. If we built a wall and ended all immigration we'd get some of those voters too. With some subsidies we could get more coal fired electric plants and get some of the people working in the coal industry to vote for us. We could say Climate Change is hoax invented by china. I'm pretty sure if we ran against any republican nominee with Trump at the head of the democratic party we'd win in 2024. Most of the democrats would no longer vote at all for either party. But if democrats were a second far right party we could split the far right vote and win with a little help from the conservative democrats. I support this plan. Since I've decided I'm done with voting for candidates I don't like it would be nice to be joined by most of the democratic party.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:49pm