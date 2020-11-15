    Right to Life will cost us the 2022 election

    By Flavius on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:10pm |

    Didn't publish so I'll repeat.

    We can't "win" in a combat with Right to Life. Try to assist them instead.

    Why not?

    (I was 2 when I was finally adopted.) 

    Try again.

    "Right to Life " needn't be our enemy. And if they are they'll be effective ones.

    Per se it's a good  thing for a child to be born. Even one likem me it took 2 years for me to be adopted;

    I don't remember those first 2 years but I think they weren't so good.

    Until a couple (and an about -to- be- an older brother) took a chance on me..


    by Flavius on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:36pm

    hey, hi! nice surprise to see ya. that is all for now.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:37pm

