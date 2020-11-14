    "Anarchist Meme Collective" wants you to get Woke about Kamala Harris

    By artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 10:22pm |

    Thread continues with 44 tweets total so far, their points gleaned from news stories

    GET TO KNOW KAMALA HARRIS MEGATHREAD
    -credit of politijohn on tumblr

    1: Pushed a law that forces schools to turn undocumented students over to ICE, separating them from their parents and violating human rightshttps://t.co/JdHlxqXEbL

    — Anarchist Meme Collective (@AnarchistMemeCo) November 9, 2020

    Twitter??? Anarchists???

    I don't do tweeter... It's lazy news sourcing.

    Since winning election to the US Senate in 2016, Harris has established herself as an advocate for undocumented immigrants by pushing hard for a deal to protect from deportation those who came to the country as children, a group known as Dreamers. She has also called for the role of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be re-examined.

    CNN February 11, 2019

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:08am

    It is always the Woke that do the bad stuff.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:19am

    No, they're saying Kamala Harris did bad stuff.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:48pm

    I can understand your feelings about Twitter because you clearly prefer GIFS and cartoons.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:53pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:27pm

    I find it very interesting that Crenshaw embraces culture warring, which he must have learned way back in Helmand province. I looked his further background up and found that after he left the service, he went on to get a Master's Degree from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. Must know a thing or two about what he is doing when he does the culture warring.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:05pm

    Doubt it's on the curriculum


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:07pm

    I would tend to think you'd be wrong, especially since now they have courses like this

    DPI-376M: Queer Nation: ​LGBTQ Protest, Politics, and Policy in the United States


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:11pm

    They're anarchists aren't they?  Isn't it enough to just say Pushed a law.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:29pm

    Hah. They are the kind of anarchists into beating a meme to death? Come to think of it, I posted it because it was such an exemplary of cherry picking par excellance, I was impressed with the diligence, almost like a hell-and-damnation preacher picking quotes out of the bible. They are on her ass, that's for sure, she represents evil to them.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:41pm

    afterthought: was helpful to run across it before I went to check out what Official BLM has been up to. They are nowhere near that yet, they are doing a "ok now show us the money" that you aren't the old "law and order" 3rd-way Dems you once were:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:02pm

    Wonder if they had a sit-down to discuss the reactions to that letter among different groups.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:22pm

