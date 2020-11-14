Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Thread continues with 44 tweets total so far, their points gleaned from news stories
GET TO KNOW KAMALA HARRIS MEGATHREAD— Anarchist Meme Collective (@AnarchistMemeCo) November 9, 2020
1: Pushed a law that forces schools to turn undocumented students over to ICE, separating them from their parents and violating human rightshttps://t.co/JdHlxqXEbL
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
Comments
Twitter??? Anarchists???
I don't do tweeter... It's lazy news sourcing.
CNN February 11, 2019
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:08am
It is always the Woke that do the bad stuff.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:19am
No, they're saying Kamala Harris did bad stuff.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:48pm
I can understand your feelings about Twitter because you clearly prefer GIFS and cartoons.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:53pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:27pm
I find it very interesting that Crenshaw embraces culture warring, which he must have learned way back in Helmand province. I looked his further background up and found that after he left the service, he went on to get a Master's Degree from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. Must know a thing or two about what he is doing when he does the culture warring.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:05pm
Doubt it's on the curriculum
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:07pm
I would tend to think you'd be wrong, especially since now they have courses like this
DPI-376M: Queer Nation: LGBTQ Protest, Politics, and Policy in the United States
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:11pm
They're anarchists aren't they? Isn't it enough to just say Pushed a law.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:29pm
Hah. They are the kind of anarchists into beating a meme to death? Come to think of it, I posted it because it was such an exemplary of cherry picking par excellance, I was impressed with the diligence, almost like a hell-and-damnation preacher picking quotes out of the bible. They are on her ass, that's for sure, she represents evil to them.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:41pm
afterthought: was helpful to run across it before I went to check out what Official BLM has been up to. They are nowhere near that yet, they are doing a "ok now show us the money" that you aren't the old "law and order" 3rd-way Dems you once were:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:02pm
Wonder if they had a sit-down to discuss the reactions to that letter among different groups.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:22pm