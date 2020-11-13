    A million MAGA pancakes

    By artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 8:06pm |

    explanation after the jump

    Chef Good-Boy-R-Dee

    While @SheaDepmore didn't attend the March in person, i saw they sent in the Puppyrazzi to cover it. No one knows you're a dog at a #MAGA rally either. Ears perked up when they heard the crowd erupt, "chews new electors" and "stick with Trump", but alas, twas not to be. Major networks reported it as a piddling event, not near the attendance claimed.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:42pm

    Constant righteous anger in response doesn't work as well, who knew? wink


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:54pm

