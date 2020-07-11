Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
It is really good to see Fox not building up false hope in a Trump litigation strategy. Can't stress this enough. https://t.co/DrS1yBKQb5— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 7, 2020
see followup after the jump
I agree with this. https://t.co/VgmYiJ0hPU— Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 6, 2020
Wow.— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 7, 2020
Rupert Murdoch’s daughter-in-law urges Fox to ‘put country above profits’ https://t.co/3NNtHXvqLC via @Yahoo
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
https://t.co/SvJ8dhbjzl
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
Sassy conjecture:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:01pm
I suspect, though not sure, that Maggie is also referring to Murdochs here (or direct underlings) as "some folks"
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:09pm
'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spiel
White House press secretary doubled down on allegations of election irregularities – as customary, without evidence
By Helen Sullivan @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 9
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 4:12am
Why a Trump Loss May Be No Match for Rupert Murdoch’s Realpolitik
Fox News has lasted through “multiple presidents, and they’re going to be around for multiple more,” said one right-wing media executive.
By Michael M. Grynbaum @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 10
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:38pm
Sunday's NYPost cover, from above article:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:39pm
Yup, it's starting, Fox News is gonna get some grief from Trumpkins. Well, there's no business like show business and all publicity is good publicity?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:54pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:22am
Fox stock getting hit:
Peracles noting on another thread
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:39pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 8:07pm