Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
“She’s sort of like Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. You’re going to have to work for it to persuade her.” https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Comments
The below was just at the top of my Twitter feed because it was retweeted by Andrew Sullivan, not because I follow Daily Caller.
I have seen enough of similar, though, to know that right wing media knows exactly what hurts Dems with certain demographics and they go hunting oppo research for each and every instance they can find and play it up real big and it goes viral and swings and undecided do end up seeing it eventually even if they are not looking for it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:48pm
I've been following Bo for a while, he's a very thoughtful person:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:55pm
both sides do do it:
but mho, men more than women. Many women (of all colors) do tend to get frightened when men act like this or that. iIt is true that Trump acted like this. And I suspect they must have mentioned that in focus groups and polls enough to fpr many to predict a turn out against Trump for the way he behaved. But what happened is that something happened that scared many of those very same even more than Trump's behavior. Just my own suppositions as a person of the same sex and of white skin color.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:04pm
Fixed it - often URL doesn't take, so after you post, you go back in to reinsert the URL.
Forget which combination of device & browser this happens on, but easy enough - just check if you got a blank.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:00pm
GA Senate candidate had no problem granting an interview with a white supremacist
https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/kelly-loeffler-takes-blm-criticism-to-host-with-white-supremacist-ties/YFGCMWR3DJD3RCLGFSAK3BXVGE/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:01pm
1) what was the topic Orion posted about?
2) are you discussing that topic, or just posting stuff that's kind of maybe somewhat related?
(there was a white female Trump supporter involved, yeah, I get it)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:06pm
and you pointing it out challenges the right wing tactic of race baiting how? Just more of same. I.E. Dems say there's no racial tension and that we can all get along, right wing says they lie, here's this and here's the Dem side doing it too. Clue: if Dems like you want to win swing voters, they have to have a competing message, not the same one that we are on the way to a race war.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:10pm
Young white women for Biden by 13%
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:16pm