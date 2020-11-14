Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
https://t.co/SvJ8dhbjzl
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
“She’s sort of like Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. You’re going to have to work for it to persuade her.” https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
By Emily Rauhala & Loveday Morris @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 14
President Trump’s electoral defeat has shaken American followers of QAnon. International believers are mostly keeping faith — and taking the conspiracy in new directions.
The series finale:— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 13, 2020
Elissa Slotkin — one of few House Dems to survive in a district Trump won *twice* — sounds off on progressives, Pelosi, and her party’s condescending attitude toward half of America.
You’ll want to read to the bottom.https://t.co/dKabWIZiuq
10% of the service impacted
More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers, according to three people familiar with agency staffing.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
the op-ed is by Karl W. Smith
Karl W. Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He was formerly vice president for federal policy at the Tax Foundation and assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina. He is also co-founder of the economics blog Modeled Behavior.
Josh Barro is Host of KCRW's Left, Right & Center. Cohost w/ @popehat of All the President's Lawyers. Columnist for Business Insider starting 12/14.
Y'all know who Andrew Sullivan is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 2:14pm
Correlation is not causation. The article contains no evidence or even an attempt at a convincing argument that Trump's policies are the reason for the good things Smith sees. It may or may not be true but I'd need more than just x and y happened at the same time. I need an explanation why x led to y.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 2:22pm
Trump takes credit for what ppl see as good, blames others for what's failing. Now, what created this payday bonanza just in time? Was it just finally recovering from Bush's demolition job after 8 years, or something more profound?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:12pm