Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
“She’s sort of like Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. You’re going to have to work for it to persuade her.” https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
By Emily Rauhala & Loveday Morris @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 14
President Trump’s electoral defeat has shaken American followers of QAnon. International believers are mostly keeping faith — and taking the conspiracy in new directions.
The series finale:— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 13, 2020
Elissa Slotkin — one of few House Dems to survive in a district Trump won *twice* — sounds off on progressives, Pelosi, and her party’s condescending attitude toward half of America.
You’ll want to read to the bottom.https://t.co/dKabWIZiuq
10% of the service impacted
More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers, according to three people familiar with agency staffing.
The numbers are extraordinarily terrible.
Data obtained by The Daily Poster show that Lincoln Project ads were often ineffective — and some may have even convinced some voters to support Trump.
It seems scary, but the answer may be simpler than you think.
By Alex Ward @ Vox.com, Nov. 11
[....] When the resignations and appointments were announced, some worried that a sinister plot was afoot — that Trump loyalists were “burrowing” into the Defense Department so they couldn’t be removed when Biden takes office, or that there was some sort of coverup going on, or even that Trump was setting the stage for a coup.
Comments
People would be better off just believing Biden, he doesn't say things unless he knows they are true and he knows most of these players. He said this back on Oct. 24, he said "I guarantee".
Time to start getting used to a president who tells the truth and isn't into trolling.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 7:56pm
You've gone manic.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 10:27pm
Wouldn't care to explain yourself with logic, rather than an ad hominem?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 10:50pm
What? Are *you* calling ad hominem out of bounds? LOL.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:17pm
In my opinion an ad hominem with in a good argument attacking someone's argument is acceptable. An ad hominem that stands alone is not. Some disagree and think an ad hominem is always wrong. I see the reasoning behind that opinion. But I think if you're gonna play rough with me expect a few blows in return. But I think or at least I always try to put them in the rational argument
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:32pm
Gee, thanks for the warning. I think that the statement I quoted stands as a good argument for the response I made.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:36pm
Whether you're pleased with yourself or not, quoting that line just says you disagree, but doesn't say why you disagree, so I just get to think it's a typical knee-jerk Lulu brainfart, rather than have an idea to consider, maybe even change my mind (which i have been known to do, outside of Consortium News).
Now that I've explained myself, you're a doo-doo head.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:43pm
Ouch! I've never been hurt until now.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:46pm
I've got more where that came from. Twerp.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:49pm
Only a brainless fool would think I was warning you. I have no power to affect your behavior no matter how often it's destructive to rational dialog. So there is no possibility of retribution from me that I was warning you about. It's likely that reading comprehension wasn't taught much in the elementary school you barely graduated from so I don't blame you for mistaking the simple statement of an opinion for a warning. It's not too late, a dictionary can be your friend. Start here:
ar·gu·ment
b: a coherent series of reasons, statements, or facts intended to support or establish a point of view
warn·ing
a statement or event that indicates a possible or impending danger,
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:02am
This doesn't bother me in the least cause he's more attacking what I said rather than me. I guess stretching into my behavior is a tiny bit over the line into ad hominen. But I ain't gonna dignify it with an answer.
Res ipsa loquitor--,anyone with sense can see what Kelly is trying to do here, same as his job in the White House, attempting to help soothe the savage beast so something can get done.
Biden's worried about the real problem right now.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:51pm
Dignity
Bob Dylan
Fat man lookin' in a blade of steel
Thin man lookin' at his last meal
Hollow man lookin' in a cottonfield
For dignity
Wise man lookin' in a blade of grass
Young man lookin' in the shadows that pass
Poor man lookin' through painted glass
For dignity
Somebody got murdered on New Year's Eve
Somebody said dignity was the first to leave
I went into the city, went into the town
Went into the land of the midnight sun
Searchin' high, searchin' low
Searchin' everywhere I know
Askin' the cops wherever I go
Have you seen dignity
Blind man breakin' out of a trance
Puts both his hands in the pockets of chance
Hopin' to find one circumstance
Of dignity
I went to the wedding of Mary-Lou
She said I don't want nobody see me talkin' to you
Said she could get killed if she told me what she knew
About dignity
I went down where the vultures feed
I would've got deeper, but there wasn't any need
Heard the tongues of angels and the tongues of men
Wasn't any difference to me
Chilly wind sharp as a razor blade
House on fire, debts unpaid
Gonna stand at the window, gonna ask the maid
Have you seen dignity
Drinkin' man listens to the voice he hears
In a crowded room full of covered up mirrors
Lookin' into the lost forgotten years
For dignity
Met Prince Phillip at the home of the blues
Said he'd give me information if his name wasn't used
He wanted money up front, said he was abused
By dignity
Footprints runnin' cross the silver sand
Steps goin' down into tattoo land
I met the sons of darkness and the sons of light
In the border-towns of despair
Got no place to fade, got no coat
I'm on the rollin' river in a jerkin' boat
Tryin' to read a note somebody wrote
About dignity
Sick man lookin' for the doctor's cure
Lookin' at his hands for the lines that were
And into every masterpiece of literature
For dignity
Englishman stranded in the black-heart wind
Combin' his hair back, his future looks thin
Bites the bullet and he looks within
For dignity
Someone showed me a picture and I just laughed
Dignity never been photographed
I went into the red, went into the black
Into the valley of dry bone dreams
So many roads, so much at stake
Too many dead ends, I'm at the edge of the lake
Sometimes I wonder what it's gonna take
To find dignity
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:57pm
To be clear, i didn't care about the "ad hominem", i cared that the comment provided no food for understanding, no hint of what his objection was, so we just get to guess. I mean, sure, Biden's not God, so "trust him" is a bit overwrought, but compared to the Trumps and Bill Barrs and McConnells and Lindsey Grahams and even Glenn Fucking Greenwalds its relatively obvious and calming - Joe's *not* manic.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:58pm
I appreciate anything you do to moderate for a better experience here for everyone.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:06am
To be clear, I didn't say that Joe was manic, I said that AA had gone manic. I made a somewhat hyperbolic reply to a ridiculously overwrought statement, apparently made seriously, that Biden can be trusted to never lie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:07am
now you guys tempted me into addressing the thing about Biden.He's 77 yrs. old, gonna die soon, this is the top job, there is not one after that, not a narcissist, therefore: no reason, no ambition to lie anymore. He's just there to help, really. You may not think he's able to do that, but there is no nefarious intent to like help the credit card companies anymore or get re-elected. There's a big up side to having someone his age right at this moment in time in this position.
Edit to add: seen it all already, too, all kinds of political games played for ambition by the powerful, himself included. Gonna meet his maker soon, and a believer in god.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:15am
Vladimir Putin is the only world leader who would never ever tell a lie.
And Lulu has my back on that!
by NCD on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:30am
Just the thought of ad hominems gave you a tingle you couldn't deny, didn't it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:39am